Friday, November 03, 2017
   
Text Size

Site Search powered by Ajax

Barcelona politicians demand release of Catalans

Friday, 03 November 2017 08:44

View Comments

City council issues declaration calling for the immediate release of nine jailed Catalan politicians.

Catalonia's independence flag

Barcelona's politicians spoke out on Friday against the imprisonment of nine former Catalan ministers as their city braces for continued protests after Spain imposed direct rule. 

The nine Catalan government officials, including dismissed Vice President Oriol Junqueras, were jailed without bail in Madrid on Thursday on charges of sedition, rebellion, and misuse of funds. 

Barcelona's city council issued a declaration calling for the immediate release of these politicians along with Jordi Cuixart and Jordi Sanchez, two pro-independence organisers jailed since October 16. 

The declaration was signed by parties from across the political spectrum. Ada Colau, the left-wing mayor of Barcelona, said the declaration was a "great consensus in the defence of freedoms and fundamental rights". 

The only parties that declined to sign the declaration were the centre-left Spanish Socialist Party, the centre-right People's Party, and the populist right Citizens party. 

The accused former officials are required to deposit 6.7m euros ($7.2m) to cover expected court costs. In the event they are unable to pay the amount, their property will be seized. 

Santi Vila, the former Catalan Business Minister, was the only person granted bail. Vila paid the 50,000 euro ($58,300) fee and is expected to be released pending trial later Friday. 

Reports have emerged that an arrest warrant had been issued for ousted Catalan President Carles Puigdemont, who is currently in Brussels, though the Spanish judiciary has yet to confirm. 

Andreu Van den Eynde, the lawyer for several members of the dismissed Catalan government, suggested after Thursday's court hearing that he does not have faith in fair legal proceedings. 

Eynde told Catalan radio station RAC1 that Judge Carmen Lamela was "looking at her mobile phone" while his legal team presented evidence. 

"When a prosecutor is looking down, when it does not matter how much documentation we present," then it feels as if the "decision was made beforehand", Eynde said. 

The Catalan government was sacked last Saturday after it declared independence the previous day. 

The Spanish government took direct control of the breakaway region after applying Article 155 of the constitution the same day.

The political crisis over Catalonia's independence began on October 1 when a disputed referendum was met with a harsh police crackdown by Spanish police. 

OPINION: Politics of Identity, Secessionism and Communal Plurality

The Catalan government claims 90 percent of voters chose independence, but turnout was less than 50 percent. 

Spain claims the vote was illegal, contravening the Spanish constitution. 

Hundreds of people are protesting Spain's actions against the Catalan separatists throughout Barcelona.

A group of demonstrators on Passeig de Gracia, one of the largest streets in Barcelona, held signs and posters on Friday calling for the release of "political prisoners". 

The Committee for the Defence of the Republic - a grassroots network of pro-independence protesters that has risen to prominence since October 1 - has called for widespread demonstrations to continue throughout the weekend to "rebuke" the imprisonment of their government.

blog comments powered by Disqus
back to top

Subscribe via RSS or Email:

Next >

UK's defence chief resigns over sex allegations

Read More

Palestinian students slam Balfour celebration to PM May

Read More

Removed Catalonia leaders appear in Spanish court

Read More

Catalonia's long push for independence

Read More

Summoned Catalan leader Puigdemont remains in Belgium

Read More

Ousted Catalonia leader Puigdemont 'not seeking asylum'

Read More

Global_News

City council issues declaration calling for the immediate release of nine jailed Catalan politicians.

Read More

Donation

Thanks to all of our supporters for your generosity and your encouragement of an independent press!

Enter Amount:

Featured_Author

Opinion

Ben Tanosborn Politics of Identity, Secessionism and Communal Plurality
Ben Tanosborn
Jacob Hornberger Oliver Stone Was Right about the CIA
Jacob Hornberger
Gideon Polya UK Balfour Infamy & Palestinian Genocide
Gideon Polya
Ludwig Watzal David Cronin, Balfour's Shadow
Ludwig Watzal
Lawrence Davidson A System Problem for Democracy
Lawrence Davidson
Uri Avnery Pickled Cucumbers
Uri Avnery
Sheldon Richman New York Times Acknowledges US Global Empire
Sheldon Richman
Will Durst Stolen Wallets
Will Durst

Login






Login reminder Forgot login?

ads

Subscribe to MWC News Alert

Email Address

Subscribe in a reader Facebok page Twitter page

Week in Pictures

Autumn in major cities

Balfour Declaration

Creative Commons License
This work by MWC News is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Unported License.
Based on a work at mwcnews.net.
Permissions beyond the scope of this license may be available at mwcnews@gmail.com.