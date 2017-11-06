Monday, November 06, 2017
   
Text Size

Site Search powered by Ajax

Belgium frees deposed Catalan leader pending trial

Monday, 06 November 2017 11:39

View Comments

Puigdemont, wanted in Spain through a EU-wide arrest warrant, is released on bail and expected to appear in court soon.

Carles Puigdemont

Carles Puigdemont, Catalonia's deposed president has been freed from police custody in Brussels, along with four of his former ministers, on bail and pending trial.

The Catalan politicians, who were released on Sunday, had handed themselves to police in Belgium earlier in the day, after Spain issued a European Union-wide arrest warrant against them. 

The former Catalan leader, who is conditionally released, is expected to appear in a Belgian court soon over his possible extradition. 

The arrest warrant, which Puigdemont is expected to contest, was issued on Friday and includes charges such as disobedience, sedition and misuse of public funds. 

The extradition of the Catalan politicians is a fully judicial issue in the hands of judges.

Violence 'not an option'

Puigdemont told Belgian media on Sunday that he did not flee Spain but travelled to Brussels to avoid violence. "Violence has never been an option for us," he had said.

READ MORE: Former Catalan leader turns self in to Belgian police

Catalonia has been in political upheaval since October 1, when the region held a disputed referendum on independence from Spain.

Sunday's developments came as a poll showed Catalan separatist parties might fall short of an absolute majority in the December 21 regional elections, calling into question the political future of the secessionist bid.

Spain called the vote following the dissolution of the Catalan government for its independence declaration.

Pro-secession parties would win roughly 46 percent of the vote, according to Madrid-based pollster GAD3.

This would mean a loss of 1.8 percent since the last regional elections in 2015.

The poll was published on Sunday in La Vanguardia, a Catalan daily.

Secessionist parties would win between 66 and 69 seats in the Catalan parliament. An absolute majority would require 68 seats in the 135-seat body.

blog comments powered by Disqus
back to top

Subscribe via RSS or Email:

Next >

What is the Million Mask March and who was Guy Fawkes?

Read More

Russia retaliates after Canada imposes sanctions

Read More

Barcelona politicians demand release of Catalans

Read More

Catalonia: Judge jails eight ousted ministers

Read More

UK's defence chief resigns over sex allegations

Read More

Palestinian students slam Balfour celebration to PM May

Read More

Global_News

Saudi economy suffers as a political purge by crown prince Mohammed bin Salman widens.

Read More

Donation

Thanks to all of our supporters for your generosity and your encouragement of an independent press!

Enter Amount:

Featured_Author

Opinion

Elias Akleh British Treachery: Balfour Declaration vs Hussein-McMahon Agreement
Elias Akleh
Uri Avnery Who is Afraid of the Iranian Bomb?
Uri Avnery
Richard Falk Balfour: Then and Now
Richard Falk
Sheldon Richman Quit Worrying about the Russians in Our Borderless World
Sheldon Richman
Ben Tanosborn Politics of Identity, Secessionism and Communal Plurality
Ben Tanosborn
Jacob Hornberger Oliver Stone Was Right about the CIA
Jacob Hornberger
Gideon Polya UK Balfour Infamy & Palestinian Genocide
Gideon Polya
Ludwig Watzal David Cronin, Balfour's Shadow
Ludwig Watzal
Lawrence Davidson A System Problem for Democracy
Lawrence Davidson

Login






Login reminder Forgot login?

ads

Subscribe to MWC News Alert

Email Address

Subscribe in a reader Facebok page Twitter page

Week in Pictures

Autumn in major cities

Balfour Declaration

Creative Commons License
This work by MWC News is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Unported License.
Based on a work at mwcnews.net.
Permissions beyond the scope of this license may be available at mwcnews@gmail.com.