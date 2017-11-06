Belgium frees deposed Catalan leader pending trial

Puigdemont, wanted in Spain through a EU-wide arrest warrant, is released on bail and expected to appear in court soon.

Carles Puigdemont, Catalonia's deposed president has been freed from police custody in Brussels, along with four of his former ministers, on bail and pending trial.

The Catalan politicians, who were released on Sunday, had handed themselves to police in Belgium earlier in the day, after Spain issued a European Union-wide arrest warrant against them.

The former Catalan leader, who is conditionally released, is expected to appear in a Belgian court soon over his possible extradition.

The arrest warrant, which Puigdemont is expected to contest, was issued on Friday and includes charges such as disobedience, sedition and misuse of public funds.

The extradition of the Catalan politicians is a fully judicial issue in the hands of judges.

Violence 'not an option'

Puigdemont told Belgian media on Sunday that he did not flee Spain but travelled to Brussels to avoid violence. "Violence has never been an option for us," he had said.

Catalonia has been in political upheaval since October 1, when the region held a disputed referendum on independence from Spain.

Sunday's developments came as a poll showed Catalan separatist parties might fall short of an absolute majority in the December 21 regional elections, calling into question the political future of the secessionist bid.

Spain called the vote following the dissolution of the Catalan government for its independence declaration.

Pro-secession parties would win roughly 46 percent of the vote, according to Madrid-based pollster GAD3.

This would mean a loss of 1.8 percent since the last regional elections in 2015.

The poll was published on Sunday in La Vanguardia, a Catalan daily.

Secessionist parties would win between 66 and 69 seats in the Catalan parliament. An absolute majority would require 68 seats in the 135-seat body.