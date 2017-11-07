Tuesday, November 07, 2017
   
Sacked Wales minister Carl Sargeant found dead

Tuesday, 07 November 2017 10:15

Welsh minister Carl Sargeant was removed from the Labour Party after allegations of incidents with women.

Carl Sargeant

A sacked Welsh minister of UK's Labour Party has been found dead, just days after he was removed from the cabinet amid allegations of misconduct.

Carl Sargeant was relieved from his duties as Wales' cabinet secretary of communities and children on Friday and was under a party investigation.

The 49-year-old father of two died on Tuesday morning at the Welsh town of Connah's Quay, North Wales police confirmed.

"We are devastated beyond words, and we know our grief will be shared by all those who knew and loved him," said a family statement.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn offered his condolences to Sargeant's family.

"I'm deeply shocked to hear of the terrible news about Carl Sargeant. My thoughts and profound sympathy are with his family and friends," he said on his Twitter page.

Local press and social media users are speculating it was a possible suicide case.

But Superintendent Mark Pierce said that the North Wales police are not treating the death as suspicious.

The Welsh Labour Party sacked Sargeant and launched an investigation against him over a number of alleged incidents with women.

Sargeant had urged an "urgent independent investigation" into the claims to clear his name.

Following his death, politicians and fellow party members paid their tributes and expressed their "shock" at the news.

"He was a powerful voice for working people and Wales ...This is a tragedy beyond words," said Tom Watson, deputy Labour leader.

Sargeant had served as a minister in the Welsh government for eight years.

On the same day of his dismissal, another Labour Party MP Kelvin Hopkins was also suspended allegations of sexual harassment.

