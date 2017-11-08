Wednesday, November 08, 2017
   
Text Size

Site Search powered by Ajax

Patel facing sack over undisclosed talks with Israelis

Wednesday, 08 November 2017 12:33

View Comments

Britain’s aid minister Priti Patel’s future was in doubt on Wednesday after the Sun newspaper reported she had held two further undisclosed meetings with Israeli politicians.

As Prime Minister Theresa May heads towards 2019's Brexit that will shape Britain’s prosperity for generations, her minority government has stumbled into several controversies that risk shattering her dwindling authority.

Development Secretary Patel apologised to May on Monday for failing to report she had met senior Israeli officials, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, during a private holiday.

She had failed to follow the usual procedures that have ministers informing Britain’s Foreign Office before conducting official business overseas and said she regretted suggesting Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson had been aware of her trip.

On Wednesday, the Sun said Patel had also met Israel’s Foreign Ministry’ Director General Yuval Rotem in New York and Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan in London but had not informed May about either meeting despite giving her assurances there had been no other undisclosed talks.

A government source confirmed the meetings took place. The source said that no UK government officials were present for these discussions, and they were set up and reported in a way which did not accord with the usual procedures.

There was no comment from May’s office or Britain’s Department for International Development, and Patel could not be reached for comment. A Downing Street source said May had not yet spoken to Patel.

Besides her government’s sometimes contradictory signals on Brexit, May has faced criticism from opponents for her handling of other issues: from a deadly apartment block fire in June to a sexual harassment scandal in parliament that prompted Michael Fallon, her loyal defence secretary, to resign on Nov 2.

blog comments powered by Disqus
back to top

Subscribe via RSS or Email:

< Prev   Next >

Sacked Wales minister Carl Sargeant found dead

Read More

Belgium frees deposed Catalan leader pending trial

Read More

Former Catalan leader turns self in to Belgian police

Read More

What is the Million Mask March and who was Guy Fawkes?

Read More

Russia retaliates after Canada imposes sanctions

Read More

Barcelona politicians demand release of Catalans

Read More

Global_News

Patel held 12 secret meetings, including one with Benjamin Netanyahu, without informing Theresa May's cabinet.

Read More

Donation

Thanks to all of our supporters for your generosity and your encouragement of an independent press!

Enter Amount:

Featured_Author

Opinion

Elias Akleh British Treachery: Balfour Declaration vs Hussein-McMahon Agreement
Elias Akleh
Uri Avnery Who is Afraid of the Iranian Bomb?
Uri Avnery
Richard Falk Balfour: Then and Now
Richard Falk
Sheldon Richman Quit Worrying about the Russians in Our Borderless World
Sheldon Richman
Ben Tanosborn Politics of Identity, Secessionism and Communal Plurality
Ben Tanosborn
Jacob Hornberger Oliver Stone Was Right about the CIA
Jacob Hornberger
Gideon Polya UK Balfour Infamy & Palestinian Genocide
Gideon Polya
Ludwig Watzal David Cronin, Balfour's Shadow
Ludwig Watzal
Lawrence Davidson A System Problem for Democracy
Lawrence Davidson

Login






Login reminder Forgot login?

ads

Subscribe to MWC News Alert

Email Address

Subscribe in a reader Facebok page Twitter page

Week in Pictures

Autumn in major cities

Balfour Declaration

Creative Commons License
This work by MWC News is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Unported License.
Based on a work at mwcnews.net.
Permissions beyond the scope of this license may be available at mwcnews@gmail.com.