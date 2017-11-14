Tuesday, November 14, 2017
   
Text Size

Site Search powered by Ajax

Mariano Rajoy urges large turnout in Catalan election

Monday, 13 November 2017 10:40

View Comments

Mariano Rajoy speaks at campaign event on his first visit to Catalonia since Madrid imposed direct rule over the region.

Mariano Rajoy

Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy has urged Catalans to turn out in large numbers to vote in a snap election next month, as he made his first visit to Catalonia since Spain's central government imposed direct rule over the region.

Rajoy travelled to Barcelona on Sunday to campaign ahead of the December 21 regional poll.

"We want massive voting ... so we can start a new political era of tranquility, normality, conviviality, with respect to the rules of the game and also of economic recuperation," Rajoy, leader of Spain's Popular Party, told supporters.

The Spanish leader said the vote next month will safeguard the region's economy and stop companies moving out of Catalonia.

"We must recuperate Catalonia from the many damages inflicted by the separatists. Separatism has unleashed insecurity and uncertainty, and both feelings are pushing the exodus of financial institutions to other regions in Spain," he said.

More than 2,000 companies have moved their headquarters from the northeastern region due to fears of being cast out of the European Union's common market in case Catalonia secedes. Employment figures have also showed that region fell behind other parts of the country in October.

Catalonia's parliament voted last month in favour of declaring independence from the rest of the country in the wake of an October 1 referendum that Spanish authorities had declared illegal.

In response, Madrid fired Catalonia's government, dissolved its parliament and called the early election.

"We've done exactly what any other country who respects itself would have done," said Rajoy. "What would France or Germany do if one of their regions suddenly wanted an autonomous referendum?" 

Rajoy's speech in Barcelona came a day after 750,000 Catalans took to the streets in a show of solidarity for eight former regional ministers jailed on charges of rebellion and sedition, two imprisoned civil society leaders and a government in exile in Belgium.  

blog comments powered by Disqus
back to top

Subscribe via RSS or Email:

Next >

Why 60,000 people joined a nationalist march in Poland

Read More

Thousands of nationalists, fascists march in Warsaw

Read More

UK minister Priti Patel resigns over secret Israel trip

Read More

Patel facing sack over undisclosed talks with Israelis

Read More

Spanish court annuls Catalan independence declaration

Read More

Puigdemont slams EU for 'helping coup'

Read More

Global_News

Sweden holds firms to qualify for 2018 World Cup in Russia with a 1-0 aggregate win in a hard-fought play-off.

Read More

Donation

Thanks to all of our supporters for your generosity and your encouragement of an independent press!

Enter Amount:

Featured_Author

Opinion

Elias Akleh New War Drums out of Saudi Arabia
Elias Akleh
Will Durst Termites of justice
Will Durst
Uri Avnery Two Meetings
Uri Avnery
William deB. Mills A Sober View of the Virginia and New Jersey Elections
William deB. Mills
Richard Falk Balfour: Then and Now
Richard Falk
Sheldon Richman Quit Worrying about the Russians in Our Borderless World
Sheldon Richman
Ben Tanosborn Politics of Identity, Secessionism and Communal Plurality
Ben Tanosborn
Jacob Hornberger Oliver Stone Was Right about the CIA
Jacob Hornberger
Gideon Polya UK Balfour Infamy & Palestinian Genocide
Gideon Polya

Login






Login reminder Forgot login?

ads

Subscribe to MWC News Alert

Email Address

Subscribe in a reader Facebok page Twitter page

Week in Pictures

Vietnam floods as APEC begin

Balfour Declaration

Creative Commons License
This work by MWC News is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Unported License.
Based on a work at mwcnews.net.
Permissions beyond the scope of this license may be available at mwcnews@gmail.com.