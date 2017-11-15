UAE royal's remarks on control of mosques condemned

Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak al-Nahyan told dpa news agency Germany must exert more control over mosques.Read More
Wednesday, 15 November 2017 14:09
Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak al-Nahyan told dpa news agency Germany must exert more control over mosques.
A human rights group has condemned comments by a top United Arab Emirates (UAE) government official who urged Germany to exert greater control over its mosques in order to prevent "terrorist" attacks.
"One cannot simply open a mosque and invite everyone to attend and to preach," Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, the UAE's minister of state for tolerance, told German news agency DPA in an interview on Tuesday.
Sheikh Nahyan said that Germany, like France, Britain and Belgium, was not exerting enough control over local mosques, according to DPA.
In response, the Arab Organisation for Human Rights in the UK (AOHR UK) flatly rejected the minister's comments, saying he has engaged in "incitement against Muslims in Europe".
"If a person who frequents a specific mosque carries out a criminal act, it does not mean that all those who worship at this mosque support this act or that the mosque incites to committing such crimes," AOHR UK said in a statement.
It added that mosques in Europe are subject to strict regulations and their officials "perform their mission in accordance with the moderate teachings of Islam".
In the interview, Sheikh Nahyan said the UAE has "always offered to train people", but no European country has responded to that offer so far.
Meanwhile, AOHR UK warned European countries against taking up Sheikh Nahyan's offer, "so as not to turn mosques in Europe into security surveillance centres for the benefit of the UAE".
The UAE government strictly controls the functioning of mosques within its own country.
|Next >
Most Read News
- Iraqi forces advance on ISIL-held Rawa in Anbar
- Iran-Iraq earthquake: More than 300 die in heavy tremor
- How social media told story of Iran-Iraq earthquake
- Saad Hariri says he will return to Lebanon in days
- Thousands of nationalists, fascists march in Warsaw
- Colin Kaepernick named GQ 'Citizen of the Year'
Global_News
Donation
Related
Featured_Author
Opinion
|Bannon: ‘Proud to be a Christian Zionist’
|Ludwig Watzal
|New War Drums out of Saudi Arabia
|Elias Akleh
|Termites of justice
|Will Durst
|Two Meetings
|Uri Avnery
|A Sober View of the Virginia and New Jersey Elections
|William deB. Mills
|Balfour: Then and Now
|Richard Falk
|Quit Worrying about the Russians in Our Borderless World
|Sheldon Richman
|Politics of Identity, Secessionism and Communal Plurality
|Ben Tanosborn
|Oliver Stone Was Right about the CIA
|Jacob Hornberger