Friday, November 17, 2017
   
Text Size

Site Search powered by Ajax

NATO apologises to Turkey for war games blunders

Friday, 17 November 2017 12:12

View Comments

Erdogan deemed 'enemy collaborator' while modern Turkey's founder Ataturk shown as 'hostile' during military exercise.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan

NATO's secretary general has apologised to Turkey after a civilian contractor depicted President Recep Tayyip Erdogan as an "enemy collaborator" during a military exercise in Norway.

Erdogan announced on Friday that his country has withdrawn from the Trident Javelin war games, as he protested at another incident in which modern Turkey's founder, Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, was shown as "hostile".

In a statement issued on Friday, NATO's Jens Stoltenberg said: "I apologise for the offence that has been caused. The incidents were the result of an individual's actions and do not reflect the views of NATO". 

The Norwegian official has been removed from the exercise, and an inquiry has been ordered to determine how the mistake happened. 

"It will be for the Norwegian authorities to decide on any disciplinary action," he said.

According to reports, the Norwegian official reportedly created a dummy military chat account and named it "Erdogan", and called "Erdogan" a collaborator.

In the second incident, a staffer reportedly used the photo of Ataturk, in the "Hostile Leaders Biographies" section of the simulated military event. 

The two incidents drew the ire of Erdogan, who immediately ordered the withdrawal of Turkey's 40 soldiers from the exercise. 

Irritants

The commander of the Joint Warfare Centre, Major General Andrzej Reudowicz of Poland, also apologised to the Turkish government, the report quoted a NATO official as saying.

Tensions between Turkey and its European allies have been brewing for months over the refugee crisis, as well as calls within the bloc to freeze relations.

The latest incident only serves as another irritant to their ties. 

Turkey and European countries have been cooperating on issues such as the refugee crisis, security and Syria's war - a situation that appears to have made some member states hesitant to cut ties.

As part of a 2015 deal, Turkey received European Union funds in exchange for the return of refugees to Turkey, but Europeans say questions remain over the efficacy of the agreement's implementation in light of the rising tensions.

Erdogan, accusing Brussels of not keeping its side of the deal about visa-free travel for Turks, has at various times threatened to open his country's border with the EU for refugees to pass freely.

The EU member states and Turkey also share intelligence and are allies in the coalition fighting the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant group (ISIL, also known as ISIS).

But in recent months, Erdogan has sharply rebuffed the bloc, stating publicly that his country "does not need the EU" any more.

The Turkish government also accuses several EU member states of actively supporting "terrorism".

Turkey has alleged that EU states are harbouring Kurdish and far-left fighters, as well as people linked to the failed coup.

blog comments powered by Disqus
back to top

Subscribe via RSS or Email:

Next >

How has Islamophobia changed over the past 20 years?

Read More

London conference to discuss 'crisis in Saudi Arabia'

Read More

UAE royal's remarks on control of mosques condemned

Read More

Five stories you may have missed because of Zimbabwe

Read More

Dutch journalist Sakir Khader detained in Greece

Read More

Droughts and storms hit Italy's white truffles hard

Read More

Global_News

Erdogan deemed 'enemy collaborator' while modern Turkey's founder Ataturk shown as 'hostile' during military exercise.

Read More

Donation

Thanks to all of our supporters for your generosity and your encouragement of an independent press!

Enter Amount:

Featured_Author

Opinion

Lawrence Davidson Tolerance as a Prerequisite for Civilization
Lawrence Davidson
Jacob Hornberger The Extra-Legal Backstop for a Dangerous President
Jacob Hornberger
Ludwig Watzal Bannon: ‘Proud to be a Christian Zionist’
Ludwig Watzal
Elias Akleh New War Drums out of Saudi Arabia
Elias Akleh
Will Durst Termites of justice
Will Durst
Uri Avnery Two Meetings
Uri Avnery
William deB. Mills A Sober View of the Virginia and New Jersey Elections
William deB. Mills
Richard Falk Balfour: Then and Now
Richard Falk
Sheldon Richman Quit Worrying about the Russians in Our Borderless World
Sheldon Richman
Ben Tanosborn Politics of Identity, Secessionism and Communal Plurality
Ben Tanosborn

Login






Login reminder Forgot login?

ads

Subscribe to MWC News Alert

Email Address

Subscribe in a reader Facebok page Twitter page

Week in Pictures

Vietnam floods as APEC begin

Balfour Declaration

Creative Commons License
This work by MWC News is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Unported License.
Based on a work at mwcnews.net.
Permissions beyond the scope of this license may be available at mwcnews@gmail.com.