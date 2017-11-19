Sunday, November 19, 2017
   
Text Size

Site Search powered by Ajax

Jack Straw hints he was sacked for wanting Hamas talks

Sunday, 19 November 2017 12:33

View Comments

Former UK foreign secretary suggested his willingness to talk to Palestinian faction led to his sacking in 2006.

Jack Straw

Former British Foreign Secretary Jack Straw has hinted that his removal may have been down to a willingness to talk to Hamas.

Labour Party member Straw served in the role for five years between 2001 and 2006, overseeing Britain's involvement in Afghanistan and the war in Iraq under Tony Blair, then prime minister.

That post came to an end for him after Hamas won Palestinian legislative elections in January 2006, sparking a US-led boycott of the Palestinian Authority, which Blair supported at the time. 

At the Middle East Monitor's conference on the ongoing Saudi crisis on Saturday, Straw is reported to have said: "I am unhappy about our boycotting of Hamas. I talked off the record to some journalists in Riyadh in early 2006 and said we ought to be talking to Hamas."

He went on to add that "some people" believed he had been removed from his position after news of the comments spread.

Straw has previously told British media outlets that "neo cons" close to the then-US President George W Bush "were never terribly" keen on him and may have pressured Blair into firing him.

Blair has since rescinded his support for the boycott of Hamas.

In an interview with the Guardian newspaper in October, the former British prime minister said the UK should have tried to establish a dialogue with the group.

The change of posture came after Blair held a series of meetings with former Hamas chief, Khaled Meshaal.

blog comments powered by Disqus
back to top

Subscribe via RSS or Email:

Next >

Lebanon's Hariri arrives in France to meet Macron

Read More

Macron to receive Hariri 'with prime minister honours'

Read More

NATO apologises to Turkey for war games blunders

Read More

Mafia boss Toto 'the beast' Riina dies at 87

Read More

How has Islamophobia changed over the past 20 years?

Read More

London conference to discuss 'crisis in Saudi Arabia'

Read More

Global_News

At least 15 women killed in a stampede in west Morocco while gathering to receive food aid.

Read More

Donation

Thanks to all of our supporters for your generosity and your encouragement of an independent press!

Enter Amount:

Featured_Author

Opinion

Uri Avnery A History of Idiocy
Uri Avnery
Ben Tanosborn Irrepressible Trump Has Curbed GOP’s Enthusiasm
Ben Tanosborn
Sheldon Richman Assertions versus Facts
Sheldon Richman
William T. Hathaway Then There's Only One Choice
William T. Hathaway
Lawrence Davidson Tolerance as a Prerequisite for Civilization
Lawrence Davidson
Jacob Hornberger The Extra-Legal Backstop for a Dangerous President
Jacob Hornberger
Ludwig Watzal Bannon: ‘Proud to be a Christian Zionist’
Ludwig Watzal
Elias Akleh New War Drums out of Saudi Arabia
Elias Akleh
Will Durst Termites of justice
Will Durst
William deB. Mills A Sober View of the Virginia and New Jersey Elections
William deB. Mills

Login






Login reminder Forgot login?

ads

Subscribe to MWC News Alert

Email Address

Subscribe in a reader Facebok page Twitter page

Week in Pictures

Vietnam floods as APEC begin

Balfour Declaration

Creative Commons License
This work by MWC News is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Unported License.
Based on a work at mwcnews.net.
Permissions beyond the scope of this license may be available at mwcnews@gmail.com.