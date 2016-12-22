Thursday, December 22, 2016
   
Text Size

Site Search powered by Ajax

UNSC to vote on ending Israeli settlement activity

| Print | E-mail

Thursday, 22 December 2016 08:02

View Comments

Draft text demands Israel "immediately and completely ceases settlement activities in occupied Palestinian territory".

The United Nations Security Council is due to vote on a draft resolution that would demand Israel "immediately and completely cease all settlement activities in the occupied Palestinian territory, including East Jerusalem".

Egypt circulated the draft late on Wednesday and a vote was scheduled for 3pm (20:00 GMT) on Thursday.

Israeli settlements are illegal under international law and seen as major stumbling block to peace efforts as they are built on Palestinian land occupied by Israel. 

The Palestinians want an independent state in the West Bank, Gaza and East Jerusalem, areas Israel captured in a 1967 war.

Israel disputes that settlements are illegal and says their final status should be determined in any future talks on Palestinian statehood.

The UN maintains that settlements are illegal and has repeatedly called on Israel to halt them, but UN officials have reported a surge in construction over the past months.

A resolution needs nine votes in favour and no vetoes by the United States, France, Russia, Britain or China to be adopted. A similar resolution was vetoed by the US in 2011.

Wednesday's draft text says the establishment of settlements by Israel has "no legal validity and constitutes a flagrant violation under international law".

It also states that Israeli settlements are "dangerously imperiling the viability of the two-state solution" that would see an independent state of Palestine co-exist alongside Israel.

The text stresses that halting settlements was "essential for salvaging the two-state solution, and calls for affirmative steps to be taken immediately to reverse the negative trends on the ground".

UN diplomats see the resolution as a final chance for council action on the Middle East before Republican President-elect Donald Trump succeeds Democrat Obama on January 20.

Trump has signalled that he would support Israel in a number of critical areas and not pressure it to engage in talks with the Palestinians.

Obama's administration, however, has been highly critical of Israeli settlement construction in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem.

In October, the US joined the European Union, the UN and Russia in calling for a halt to the settlements in a report released by the so-called diplomatic Quartet on the Middle East.

The report was to serve as the basis for reviving the Israeli-Palestinian peace process which has been comatose since a US initiative collapsed in April 2014.

The Quartet report said at least 570,000 Israelis were living in the settlements. 

blog comments powered by Disqus
back to top

Subscribe via RSS or Email:

< Prev   Next >

Donation

Thanks to all of our supporters for your generosity and your encouragement of an independent press!

Enter Amount:

Featured_Author

Opinion

Richard Falk Remembering Zsa Zsa Gabor
Richard Falk
Will Durst Get over it?
Will Durst
Elias Akleh Realities of War Against Syria
Elias Akleh
Stephen Lendman Israeli-Style Seasons Greetings
Stephen Lendman
Ben Tanosborn Enough Cyber-Disputin’! We Just Hate Vladimir Putin!
Ben Tanosborn
Uri Avnery Remember Naboth
Uri Avnery
Ludwig Watzal Western media propaganda campaign concerning Aleppo
Ludwig Watzal
Lawrence Davidson Racist Nationalism Returns to the Western Political Scene
Lawrence Davidson
Eve Mykytyn How the Death Penalty Worked in One Case
Eve Mykytyn
William T. Hathaway Trump is the fulfillment of an ancient Chinese curse
William T. Hathaway

Login






Login reminder Forgot login?

ads

Subscribe to MWC News Alert

Email Address

Subscribe in a reader Facebok page Twitter page

Week in Pictures

Fog blankets Asia and Europe

the children of South Sudan

Creative Commons License
This work by MWC News is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Unported License.
Based on a work at mwcnews.net.
Permissions beyond the scope of this license may be available at mwcnews@gmail.com.