Thursday, December 22, 2016
   
Text Size

Site Search powered by Ajax

UN to create team that will probe Syria war crimes

| Print | E-mail

Thursday, 22 December 2016 10:17

View Comments

General Assembly adopts resolution to establish team that will collect and preserve evidence of rights abuses in Syria.

The United Nations General Assembly has voted to establish a special team to "collect, consolidate, preserve and analyse evidence" as well as to prepare cases on war crimes and human rights abuses committed during the conflict in Syria.

The General Assembly adopted a Liechtenstein-drafted resolution to establish the independent team with 105 in favour, 15 against and 52 abstentions. The team will work in coordination with the UN Syria Commission of Inquiry.

Liechtenstein's UN Ambassador Christian Wenaweser told the General Assembly before the vote: "We have postponed any meaningful action on accountability too often and for too long."

He said inaction has sent "the signal that committing war crimes and crimes against humanity is a strategy that is condoned and has no consequences".

The special team will "prepare files in order to facilitate and expedite fair and independent criminal proceedings in accordance with international law standards, in national, regional or international courts or tribunals that have or may in the future have jurisdiction over these crimes".

READ MORE: Syria's Civil War Explained

The UN resolution calls on all states, parties to the conflict, and civil society groups to provide any information and documentation to the team.

"The establishment of such a mechanism is a flagrant interference in the internal affairs of a UN member state," Syrian UN Ambassador Bashar Jaafari told the General Assembly before the vote.

Earlier this month, Jaafari was found to have used a photo from Fallujah, Iraq, to support his claim that Syrian government troops were helping civilians in Aleppo. 

Syrian allies Russia and Iran also spoke against the resolution.

The UN Commission of Inquiry on Syria was established by the Geneva-based UN Human Rights Council in 2011 to investigate possible war crimes.

The Commission of Inquiry, which says it has a confidential list of suspects on all sides who have committed war crimes or crimes against humanity, has repeatedly called for the UN Security Council to refer the situation in Syria to the International Criminal Court.

Russia and China vetoed an effort by Western powers to refer the conflict in Syria to The Hague-based court in 2014.

A crackdown by Assad on pro-democracy protesters in 2011 led to civil war and Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant fighters have used the chaos to seize territory in Syria and Iraq.

Half of Syria's 22 million people have been uprooted and more than 400,000 killed.

blog comments powered by Disqus
back to top

Subscribe via RSS or Email:

< Prev   Next >

Donation

Thanks to all of our supporters for your generosity and your encouragement of an independent press!

Enter Amount:

Featured_Author

Opinion

Richard Falk Remembering Zsa Zsa Gabor
Richard Falk
Will Durst Get over it?
Will Durst
Elias Akleh Realities of War Against Syria
Elias Akleh
Stephen Lendman Israeli-Style Seasons Greetings
Stephen Lendman
Ben Tanosborn Enough Cyber-Disputin’! We Just Hate Vladimir Putin!
Ben Tanosborn
Uri Avnery Remember Naboth
Uri Avnery
Ludwig Watzal Western media propaganda campaign concerning Aleppo
Ludwig Watzal
Lawrence Davidson Racist Nationalism Returns to the Western Political Scene
Lawrence Davidson
Eve Mykytyn How the Death Penalty Worked in One Case
Eve Mykytyn
William T. Hathaway Trump is the fulfillment of an ancient Chinese curse
William T. Hathaway

Login






Login reminder Forgot login?

ads

Subscribe to MWC News Alert

Email Address

Subscribe in a reader Facebok page Twitter page

Week in Pictures

Fog blankets Asia and Europe

the children of South Sudan

Creative Commons License
This work by MWC News is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Unported License.
Based on a work at mwcnews.net.
Permissions beyond the scope of this license may be available at mwcnews@gmail.com.