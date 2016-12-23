Friday, December 23, 2016
   
Text Size

Site Search powered by Ajax

Egypt novelist Ahmed Naji released from prison

| Print | E-mail

Thursday, 22 December 2016 11:08

View Comments

Author accused of "violating public modesty" leaves Cairo jail early but will face court again in January.

An Egyptian author on Thursday walked out of a Cairo police station after a court suspended his two-year prison sentence pending review of his appeal on obscenity charges.

The year-long case of Ahmed Naji, after a magazine published a sexually explicit excerpt of his novel, The Use of Life, has drawn international condemnation and accusations of a crackdown on freedom of expression.

Prosecutors said Naji "violated public modesty".

It was seen as part of a larger crackdown on civil rights in Egypt under the rule of army chief-turned-President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi.

Surrounded by his friends, Naji was rushed into a car with tinted windows and made no comments to reporters.

Writing on Twitter, Ramy Yacoub, deputy director of The Tahrir Institute for the Middle East, said Naji "opted not to be photographed once he left the police station" and he would "drive him home safely".

Naji was initially acquitted, but prosecutors appealed and a higher court in February sentenced him to two years in prison.

A court on January 1 will either decide to order another trial or send Naji back to prison.

Cairo-based literary critic Marcia Lynx Qualey said: "Naji's imprisonment, like the closure of the Karama libraries, is terrible evidence of the narrowing space for public laughter, creativity, art, and reading.

"As we pass the days until his appeal, we must continue to demand the space for his freedom."

In November, two Al Karama community libraries in Cairo, founded by human rights activist Gamal Eid, were closed by authorities.

blog comments powered by Disqus
back to top

Subscribe via RSS or Email:

< Prev   Next >

Donation

Thanks to all of our supporters for your generosity and your encouragement of an independent press!

Enter Amount:

Featured_Author

Opinion

Richard Falk Remembering Zsa Zsa Gabor
Richard Falk
Will Durst Get over it?
Will Durst
Elias Akleh Realities of War Against Syria
Elias Akleh
Stephen Lendman Israeli-Style Seasons Greetings
Stephen Lendman
Ben Tanosborn Enough Cyber-Disputin’! We Just Hate Vladimir Putin!
Ben Tanosborn
Uri Avnery Remember Naboth
Uri Avnery
Ludwig Watzal Western media propaganda campaign concerning Aleppo
Ludwig Watzal
Lawrence Davidson Racist Nationalism Returns to the Western Political Scene
Lawrence Davidson
Eve Mykytyn How the Death Penalty Worked in One Case
Eve Mykytyn
William T. Hathaway Trump is the fulfillment of an ancient Chinese curse
William T. Hathaway

Login






Login reminder Forgot login?

ads

Subscribe to MWC News Alert

Email Address

Subscribe in a reader Facebok page Twitter page

Week in Pictures

Fog blankets Asia and Europe

the children of South Sudan

Creative Commons License
This work by MWC News is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Unported License.
Based on a work at mwcnews.net.
Permissions beyond the scope of this license may be available at mwcnews@gmail.com.