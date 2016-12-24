Saturday, December 24, 2016
   
Egypt arrests Al Jazeera news producer during vacation

Friday, 23 December 2016 10:43

Security officials say Mahmoud Hussein is accused of attempting to overthrow President Abdel Fatah el-Sisi's government.

An Al Jazeera news producer has been arrested in Egypt over accusations of attempting to overthrow the government and being a member of the banned Muslim Brotherhood.

Mahmoud Hussein was arrested at his Cairo home on Friday, Al Jazeera Media Network said, but it was not known where he was being held. 

"Al Jazeera holds Egyptian authorities responsible for the safety of Hussein and is calling for his immediate release," the Qatar-based network said in a statement.

Hussein, who lives in the capital Doha, used to work in Egypt before Al Jazeera closed its office there in 2013.

He was questioned for more than 15 hours at Cairo's airport on Tuesday after arriving for a vacation, security sources told The Associated Press news agency.

State security also stormed the homes of Hussein's two brothers and arrested them.

Officials from the Interior Ministry were not immediately available for comment.

Egyptian authorities have over the past few years arrested several Al Jazeera employees, raising concerns over media freedom in the country.

In May, a Cairo court recommended the death penalty against two of them, charged in absentia, with endangering national security by allegedly leaking state secrets to Qatar.

Al Jazeera's Baher Mohamed, Mohamed Fahmy and Peter Greste - along with seven colleagues outside the country - were accused of spreading "false news" during their coverage of demonstrations against a military overthrow of then-president Mohamed Morsi in 2013.

Al Jazeera journalists freed from Egypt prison

Baher Mohamed and Mohamed Fahmy spent 437 days in jail before being released. Greste spent more than a year in prison.

The Muslim Brotherhood has been cracked down on since the army takeover in 2013 stripped Morsi - a prominent member of the group - of power following mass protests against his rule.

Thousands of Brotherhood supporters, including Morsi, are in jail and Egypt has designated the group, which says it is non-violent, as a "terrorist organisation".

