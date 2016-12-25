Sunday, December 25, 2016
   
Text Size

Site Search powered by Ajax

Baghdad hit by deadly bombings, at least 11 dead

| Print | E-mail

Sunday, 25 December 2016 10:11

View Comments

Dozens of others injured in string of blasts targeting commercial areas of Iraqi capital and its surrounding districts.

Separate bombings in and around Baghdad have killed at least 11 civilians and wounded 34 others, according to Iraqi officials.

The deadliest attacks took place in the southeastern Nahrawan district and southwestern Suwaib district, where three civilians were killed in each, police said on Sunday.

A total of 15 civilians were wounded in the two attacks - all of them carried out with bombs and targeting commercial areas.

Medical officials confirmed casualty figures. All officials spoke on condition of anonymity as they were not authorised to release information.

No group has immediately claimed responsibility for the attacks.

Daily attacks

Iraq witnesses near-daily attacks, including in Baghdad, which have been frequently claimed by the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL).

ISIL, also known as ISIS, has been losing territory in Iraq over the past year.

The group is now facing a big battle to hold the northern city of Mosul, its last stronghold in the country.

blog comments powered by Disqus
back to top

Subscribe via RSS or Email:

< Prev   Next >

Donation

Thanks to all of our supporters for your generosity and your encouragement of an independent press!

Enter Amount:

Featured_Author

Opinion

Gilad Atzmon UN Resolution is good for Israel
Gilad Atzmon
Stephen Lendman AIPAC Hysterical over Obama’s decision
Stephen Lendman
Lawrence Davidson How to Destroy the Planet
Lawrence Davidson
Uri Avnery Don't Send Him!
Uri Avnery
Richard Falk Remembering Zsa Zsa Gabor
Richard Falk
Will Durst Get over it?
Will Durst
Elias Akleh Realities of War Against Syria
Elias Akleh
Ben Tanosborn Enough Cyber-Disputin’! We Just Hate Vladimir Putin!
Ben Tanosborn
Ludwig Watzal Western media propaganda campaign concerning Aleppo
Ludwig Watzal

Login






Login reminder Forgot login?

ads

Subscribe to MWC News Alert

Email Address

Subscribe in a reader Facebok page Twitter page

Week in Pictures

Fog blankets Asia and Europe

the children of South Sudan

Creative Commons License
This work by MWC News is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Unported License.
Based on a work at mwcnews.net.
Permissions beyond the scope of this license may be available at mwcnews@gmail.com.