Monday, December 26, 2016
   
Text Size

Site Search powered by Ajax

Civilians killed by barrel bombs near Damascus: reports

| Print | E-mail

Monday, 26 December 2016 10:12

View Comments

Activists say children among the injured after barrel bombs reportedly dropped on rebel-held Wadi Barada.

Civilians

At least 14 civilians have been killed and several others wounded in a series of barrel-bomb attacks on rebel-held areas near Damascus, MWC News has learnt.

Syrian government air strikes targeted the town of Wadi Barada, northwest of the capital, on Monday, injuring dozens of people, including several children, activists say.

According to videos posted on social media by opposition groups, the Syrian government intensified its assault on the town.

The White Helmets, an all-volunteer rescue group, said a number of people were trapped under the rubble following the heavy bombardment.

Barrel bombs are crude, unguided explosive devices used by Syrian government forces that have been blamed for thousands of civilian deaths.

They are typically constructed from large oil drums and filled with explosives, nails and scrap metal.

The Syrian civil war started as a largely unarmed uprising against President Bashar al-Assad in March 2011, but quickly developed into a full-on armed conflict.

Almost 11 million Syrians - half the country's pre-war population - have been displaced from their homes.

Third day of offensive

On Friday, the Syrian army and the Lebanese armed group Hezbollah launched an operation to retake Wadi Barada, after accusing the rebels of contaminating drinking water at a spring with diesel.

The Wadi Barada valley, a mountainous area near the Lebanese border, has been under siege since 2014 with food, water and electricity all in short supply.

According to the latest report published by the Netherlands-based PAX aid group and the Washington-based Syria Institute, more than one million Syrians are believed to be trapped in at least 39 communities across the country.

However, the figures are likely to keep changing as Assad's forces gain more ground.

The Syrian government took back previously rebel-held eastern Aleppo last week after an intense battle that led to the displacement of tens of thousands of civilians.

Many were also caught in the crossfire.

Wounded Syrians

According to a statement from the Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD), 250 wounded Syrians hailing from Aleppo were transferred to hospitals in Turkey.

Only those severely injured were allowed to cross, while no civilians have passed the border, the statement read.

Of the 250, 35 have died while hospitalised, and 75 remain in critical condition.

Staffan de Mistura, the UN special envoy to Syria, estimated in April that more than 400,000 Syrians had been killed since 2011.

Calculating a precise death toll is impossible, partially owing to the forced disappearances of tens of thousands of Syrians whose fates remain unknown.

blog comments powered by Disqus
back to top

Subscribe via RSS or Email:

Next >

Donation

Thanks to all of our supporters for your generosity and your encouragement of an independent press!

Enter Amount:

Featured_Author

Opinion

Gilad Atzmon UN Resolution is good for Israel
Gilad Atzmon
Stephen Lendman AIPAC Hysterical over Obama’s decision
Stephen Lendman
Lawrence Davidson How to Destroy the Planet
Lawrence Davidson
Uri Avnery Don't Send Him!
Uri Avnery
Richard Falk Remembering Zsa Zsa Gabor
Richard Falk
Will Durst Get over it?
Will Durst
Elias Akleh Realities of War Against Syria
Elias Akleh
Ben Tanosborn Enough Cyber-Disputin’! We Just Hate Vladimir Putin!
Ben Tanosborn
Ludwig Watzal Western media propaganda campaign concerning Aleppo
Ludwig Watzal

Login






Login reminder Forgot login?

ads

Subscribe to MWC News Alert

Email Address

Subscribe in a reader Facebok page Twitter page

Week in Pictures

Fog blankets Asia and Europe

the children of South Sudan

Creative Commons License
This work by MWC News is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Unported License.
Based on a work at mwcnews.net.
Permissions beyond the scope of this license may be available at mwcnews@gmail.com.