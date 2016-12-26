Civilians killed by barrel bombs near Damascus: reports

Activists say children among the injured after barrel bombs reportedly dropped on rebel-held Wadi Barada.

At least 14 civilians have been killed and several others wounded in a series of barrel-bomb attacks on rebel-held areas near Damascus, MWC News has learnt.

Syrian government air strikes targeted the town of Wadi Barada, northwest of the capital, on Monday, injuring dozens of people, including several children, activists say.

According to videos posted on social media by opposition groups, the Syrian government intensified its assault on the town.

The White Helmets, an all-volunteer rescue group, said a number of people were trapped under the rubble following the heavy bombardment.

Barrel bombs are crude, unguided explosive devices used by Syrian government forces that have been blamed for thousands of civilian deaths.

They are typically constructed from large oil drums and filled with explosives, nails and scrap metal.

The Syrian civil war started as a largely unarmed uprising against President Bashar al-Assad in March 2011, but quickly developed into a full-on armed conflict.

Almost 11 million Syrians - half the country's pre-war population - have been displaced from their homes.

Third day of offensive

On Friday, the Syrian army and the Lebanese armed group Hezbollah launched an operation to retake Wadi Barada, after accusing the rebels of contaminating drinking water at a spring with diesel.

The Wadi Barada valley, a mountainous area near the Lebanese border, has been under siege since 2014 with food, water and electricity all in short supply.

According to the latest report published by the Netherlands-based PAX aid group and the Washington-based Syria Institute, more than one million Syrians are believed to be trapped in at least 39 communities across the country.

However, the figures are likely to keep changing as Assad's forces gain more ground.

The Syrian government took back previously rebel-held eastern Aleppo last week after an intense battle that led to the displacement of tens of thousands of civilians.

Many were also caught in the crossfire.

Wounded Syrians

According to a statement from the Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD), 250 wounded Syrians hailing from Aleppo were transferred to hospitals in Turkey.

Only those severely injured were allowed to cross, while no civilians have passed the border, the statement read.

Of the 250, 35 have died while hospitalised, and 75 remain in critical condition.

Staffan de Mistura, the UN special envoy to Syria, estimated in April that more than 400,000 Syrians had been killed since 2011.

Calculating a precise death toll is impossible, partially owing to the forced disappearances of tens of thousands of Syrians whose fates remain unknown.