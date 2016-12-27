US move to ease arms sales to rebels 'a hostile act'

Criticism comes days after Russian forces helped Assad government take back previously rebel-held part of Aleppo city.

Russia has called a US decision to ease restrictions on arming Syrian opposition groups a "hostile act" that would directly threaten Russian military forces in Syria.

Maria Zakharova, foreign ministry spokeswoman in Moscow, said on Tuesday that the policy change, set out in the annual defence policy bill signed into law by President Barack Obama last week, would lead to weapons ending up "in the hands of jihadists with whom the sham 'moderate' opposition have long acted jointly".

The bill gives the next US administration under Donald Trump the authority to send Syrian rebels surface-to-air missiles.

"Such a decision is a direct threat to the Russian air force, to other Russian military personnel, and to our embassy in Syria, which has come under fire more than once. We therefore view the step as a hostile one," Zakharova said in a statement.

Throughout the Syrian civil war, which started as a largely peaceful uprising against President Bashar al-Assad in 2011, the US has funded several Syrian rebel groups and provided them with logistical support as well as weapons.

Russia, on the other hand, launched a campaign of air strikes last year in support of its ally Assad and his government forces to battle the Syrian opposition groups, some of which are supported by the US.

Zakharova accused the Obama administration of trying to "put a mine" under the incoming administration of Donald Trump by attempting to get it to continue what she called the "anti-Russian line" of the US.

Diplomatic efforts

The Russian interfax news agency cited Sergey Lavrov, Russia's foreign minister, on Tuesday as saying that the Syrian government was taking part in talks - coordinated by Russia - with the opposition.

However, the reports have been rejected by some members of the Syrian opposition.

Meanwhile, the Syrian government along with its ally Hezbollah, the Lebanese armed group, has stepped up its efforts to take control of rebel-held Wadi Barada on the outskirts of the capital Damascus.

Dozens of civilians were reportedly killed in barrel-bomb attacks on the area on Monday, activists said.

The Wadi Barada valley, a mountainous area near the Lebanese border, has been under siege since 2014 with food, water and electricity all in short supply.

The area is crucial for the government as it contains a vital river supplying drinking water to Damascus.

The operation was launched after the Syrian government accused the rebels of contaminating the water with diesel.

The Syrian civil war started as a largely unarmed uprising against Assad in March 2011, but quickly developed into a full-on civil war.

Staffan de Mistura, the UN special envoy to Syria, estimated in April that more than 400,000 Syrians had been killed since 2011.

Almost 11 million Syrians - half the country's pre-war population - have been displaced from their homes.