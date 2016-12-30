Friday, December 30, 2016
   
Israel issues travel warning for India

Friday, 30 December 2016 12:27

"Imminent terrorist attacks" in India's southwest the reason given behind warning issued by Israeli PM's office.

Israel's anti-terrorism directorate has issued a travel warning for India, citing immediate "terrorist attacks" on tourists and Western targets, particularly in the southwest of the country.

The Counterterrorism Bureau, in a statement released by the Israeli prime minister's office on Friday, raised the alert level and said it corresponded to a "concrete basic threat".

"We are warning Israeli tourists in India of the possibility of imminent terrorist attacks against Western targets and tourists, particularly in the southwest of that country," the statement said.

"A particular emphasis should be put on events in the coming days in connection with beach and club parties celebrating the new year where a concentration of tourists will be high."

The statement recommended that tourists avoid participation in such parties. It also called on families in Israel to contact their relatives in India and tell them of the threat.

In addition, it recommended avoiding markets, festivals and crowded shopping areas.

Unusually, the warning was published on Friday evening in Israel, after the start of the Jewish Sabbath, when government offices close for business.

The directorate did not say what prompted the warning.

India is a popular destination for young Israelis, especially after they have concluded their military service.

In 2012, the wife of Israeli diplomat stationed in India, her driver and two others were wounded in a bomb attack on her car. Israel and India share close military ties.

