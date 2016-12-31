Russia seeks UN endorsement of Syria truce

Security Council expected to vote on proposed resolution after Russian ambassador submits final document on ceasefire.

Syrian ceasefire commitments Govt to form delegation to negotiate political settlement for Syria

Govt to select members of its delegation by Dec 31, 2016

Govt delegation to meet other side from Jan 15 in Astana with UN participation

Opposition to select own members involved in negotiations

Opposition to present names of its delegation before Jan 16

Opposition to join talks with govt team from Jan 23 in Astana

Russia has urged the UN Security Council to give its blessing to the ceasefire in Syria, the third truce this year seeking to end the nearly six years of war in Syria.

The Security Council met behind closed doors for an hour on Friday to consider a proposed resolution endorsing the ceasefire that Russia and Turkey announced on Thursday.

MWC News has obtained the draft document, which provides details of the ceasefire and the planned peace negotiations.

According to the document, the armed opposition is committed to forming a delegation independently by January 16, 2017, and to attending the planned peace negotiations with the government in Kazakhstan's capital, Astana, on January 23, 2017.

The Syrian government delegation will take part in joint meetings with the opposition starting from January 15, 2017, in Astana, in which the UN will participate, the document said.

It is not clear whether a difference in the dates of the two delegations joining the negotiations was meant to be different or was a typo in the draft.

A UN vote is possible as early as Saturday, although Security Council members recommended changes to the draft and it will probably be revised, Vitaly Churkin, Russia's ambassador, said after the closed-door meeting.

"I think those accommodations can be easily absorbed into the draft," he said.

It was not immediately clear if the resolution would win broad support.

Meanwhile, there is confusion over which Syrian opposition groups would be covered by the ceasefire.

The Syrian government said the agreement does not include the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) group, fighters from al-Qaeda's former branch, al-Nusra Front, or any factions linked to those armed groups.

But several rebel officials said on Thursday that the agreement did include the former al-Nusra Front - now known as Jabhat Fateh al-Sham - which announced in July that it was severing ties with al-Qaeda.

A spokesman for Jabhat Fateh al-Sham criticised the ceasefire for not mentioning President Bashar al-Assad's fate, and said the political solution under this agreement would "reproduce the criminal regime".

"The solution is to topple the criminal regime militarily," he said in a statement on Friday.

Ahrar al-Sham, another powerful opposition armed group, says it has not signed the ceasefire agreement because of "reservations" but has not elaborated.

The US, in the waning days of Barack Obama's administration, has been sidelined in recent negotiations and is not due take part in the Astana talks.

Russia has said the US could join a fresh peace process once President-elect Donald Trump takes office on January 20.

It also wants Egypt to join, together with Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Jordan and the US.

Trump has said he would cooperate more closely with Russia on counterterrorism measures but it was unclear what that policy would look like, given resistance from the Pentagon and the US intelligence community to closer cooperation with Russia on Syria.