UN adopts resolution supporting Syria ceasefire

Security Council unanimously passes resolution supporting the ceasefire and peace talks scheduled for next month.

The UN Security Council has unanimously endorsed a ceasefire currently in effect in Syria as well as plans for peace talks to be held in the Kazakh capital next month.

The resolution, approved late on Saturday, called for the "rapid, safe and unhindered" delivery of humanitarian aid throughout the country.

Russia, which supports Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, brokered the ceasefire with Turkey earlier this week in the hope of paving the way for peace talks in Kazakhstan in the New Year.

The truce calls for negotiations over a political solution to end the conflict that has killed more than 400,000 people and forced millions to flee.

Vitaly Churkin, Russia's ambassador to the UN praised efforts to end the year with an international agreement for Syria and thanked Turkey for its "substantive contribution".

"It is very important that the Security Council backed these efforts by Russia and Turkey," Churkin said, adding that endorsing the resolution "means that if all of us look together to certain objectives rather than to attempt to gain benefit, then we are able to make important decisions".

However in remarks after the vote, several delegates voiced their concern saying the agreement contained gray areas and that its implementation was fragile.

Staffan de Mistura, the UN special envoy for Syria, says he intends to bring together representatives of the warring parties for talks in Geneva after February 8.

The truce remained largely intact on Saturday despite opposition forces accusing Assad loyalists of attacking 33 locations.

Rebel groups threatened to abandon the ceasefire if the government continue their assault on areas under their control.

Rebel leaders said that the regime was trying to take advantage of the situation to further expand its territory.

At least 10 airstrikes hit rebel-held villages and towns in the strategically-important Barada Valley near Damascus, activists said.

The Syrian civil war started as a largely unarmed uprising against Assad in March 2011, but quickly developed into a full-on armed conflict.

Calculating a precise death toll is difficult, partially owing to the forced disappearances of tens of thousands of Syrians whose fates remain unknown.

Almost 11 million Syrians - half the country's prewar population - have been displaced from their homes.