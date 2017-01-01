Sunday, January 01, 2017
   
Reina nightclub: Party hotspot of Istanbul's elite

Sunday, 01 January 2017 12:03

Famous nightclub on the Bosphorus attacked on New Year's Eve, leaving at least 39 partygoers dead.

The club is popular with foreign visitors and of the 21 victims identified so far, 15 are confirmed to be foreigners.

The parties at Reina are legendary, with the action usually not starting until well after midnight and the venue endowed with several restaurants and dance floors.

READ MORE: Dozens dead in Reina nightclub attack

The view from the terrace is spectacular, just underneath the mighty first bridge across the Bosphorus with the lights of Asia twinkling on the other side.

The bridge is itself now haunted by history and named after the victims of the failed July 15 coup attempt after it became the site of fierce battles between plotters and protesters.

Its clientele includes footballers from the top Turkish sides and stars from the country's much-watched soap operas.

Every weekend their attendance at parties features in the gossip and celebrity pullouts in Turkish media.

The party only ends in the small hours when revellers stagger outside to be whisked home in waiting cars.

But now - as with the November 13, 2015 attack in Paris when gunmen stormed the popular Bataclan concert venue killing 90 people - its name will forever be linked to Sunday's attack.

Footballer Sefa Boydas, who plays full time for Istanbul third division club Beylerbeyi SK and witnessed the attack, said he had been nervous about partying on New Year's Eve.

"A friend said: 'It wouldn't ever happen in a place like Reina'. I said actually the target is places like that," he said.

The club's owner Mehmet Kocarslan told the Hurriyet daily the United States had passed on intelligence over the risk of an attack and security had been stepped up including from the sea.

"Extremist groups are continuing aggressive efforts to conduct attacks in areas where US citizens and expatriates reside or frequent," the US embassy said in a statement after the attack.

