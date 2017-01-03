Istanbul: Police release photo of Reina attack suspect

State of emergency to be extended for as long as needed, deputy PM says, as victims of Reina shooting are laid to rest.
Turkish police have released a photo of the main suspect in the New Year's Eve attack on a popular nightclub in Istanbul that killed 39 people.
The release of the image on Monday came as Deputy Prime Minister Numan Kurtulmus said that the country's state of emergency - which was already in place at the time of the attack - would be extended for as long as needed.
Kurtulmus also said authorities were close to identifying the gunman after obtaining his fingerprints and a description of his appearance.
The attack, claimed by the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL, also known as ISIS), also wounded dozens.
The assailant slipped from the scene of the attack at the Reina club early on Sunday, taking advantage of the chaos that ensued after he opened fire.
Newspaper reports said the attacker was thought to be from a Central Asian nation.
Foreigners killed
As the operation to close in on the suspect continued, Turkish victims were laid to rest as families of those from other countries arrived in the country to take their loved ones' remains back home.
The majority of those killed were foreigners, include many Arab nationals.
The victims included citizens of Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Lebanon, Iraq, France, Tunisia, India, Morocco, Jordan, Kuwait, Canada, Israel, Syria, Belgium, Germany and Russia.
Among them was a police officer and a security guard employed to keep partygoers safe, a tour guide escorting visitors during a night on the town and young adults who had travelled to Turkey for the holidays.
Tuvana Tugsavul, who worked at the nightclub, witnessed the attack.
"I saw the gun shootings, the flames, and then I went to the toilet. There was about eight or nine people in one small cabin. I'm just thinking, it could be me too. It could be me," she said as she attended the funeral of 23-year-old Yunus Gormek, who had gone to Reina to help his uncle with work..
Mehmet Kocarslan, who owns Reina, also attended the funeral as a gesture of solidarity.
"I wanted to show my respect and show we care for them. I will visit the hospitals after the funeral. It is really so painful," he said.
|< Prev
|Next >
Most Read News
- Boy with epilepsy finds 'normal life' with cannabis oil
- Cash-swap deadline passes amid continued crisis
- Clashes erupt near Damascus despite truce
- UN adopts resolution supporting Syria ceasefire
- Truce 'holding' despite isolated clashes in Idlib, Hama
- Erdogan: Istanbul nightclub attack aims to create chaos
Donation
Related
- Istanbul: ISIL claims responsibility for Reina attack
- Istanbul: Victims of Reina nightclub attack identified
- Manhunt on after Istanbul nightclub massacre kills 39
- Reina nightclub: Party hotspot of Istanbul's elite
- Erdogan: Istanbul nightclub attack aims to create chaos
- Istanbul attack: Dozens dead at Reina nightclub
Featured_Author
Opinion
|Israel- Running from the Law
|Lawrence Davidson
|An Open Letter to Myself on New Year’s Day 2017
|Richard Falk
|Anti-Semitic Zionists
|Uri Avnery
|Autumn in America: The United States Is Squandering Its Promise
|Liaquat Ali Khan
|UN Resolution is good for Israel
|Gilad Atzmon
|AIPAC Hysterical over Obama’s decision
|Stephen Lendman
|Get over it?
|Will Durst
|Realities of War Against Syria
|Elias Akleh
|Enough Cyber-Disputin’! We Just Hate Vladimir Putin!
|Ben Tanosborn