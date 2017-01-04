UAE bans keeping wild animals as pets

The new law forbids dealing in and ownership of all types of wild, domesticated and dangerous animals.
The private ownership of wild animals has been outlawed in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), where keeping exotic creatures as pets is a status symbol for some, according to local media reports.
Media reports said on Wednesday that the new law bans dealing in and ownership of all types of wild, domesticated and dangerous animals.
Wildcats including endangered cheetahs are known to have been domesticated in the UAE and neighbouring Gulf countries as status symbols, with some even spotted being taken outside in the middle of big cities.
In October, one such outing with five tigers on a beach near Dubai's iconic Burj Al-Arab Hotel was captured on video and went viral on social media, while others have been filmed driving around with lions.
Such animals can now only be kept at zoos, wildlife parks, circuses, breading and research centres, Gulf News said.
"Anyone who takes a leopard, cheetah or any other kind of exotic animal out in public will face a jail term of up to six months and a fine" of up to 500,000 dirhams ($136,000), it added.
Al-Ittihad, Arabic daily, said those who use wild animals to "terrorise" others would face jail or fine of up to 700,000 dirhams.
Move welcomed
The move has been welcomed by animal welfare activists.
El Sayed Mohamed, regional director at the International Fund for Animal Welfare in Dubai, was quoted by Abu Dhabi-based The National newspaper as saying that the UAE had set an example for the GCC.
"We welcome and congratulate the UAE Government in taking this important initiative, which we wish to be a milestone for the rest of the countries, not just in the region, but also in the world,” he said.
The legislation also imposes new restrictions on traditional pets.
Dog owners are required to get permits and keep the animals on leashes in public, the reports said, adding that those who fail to obtain the licences face fines of up to 100,000 dirhams.
|< Prev
|Next >
Most Read News
- Boy with epilepsy finds 'normal life' with cannabis oil
- UN adopts resolution supporting Syria ceasefire
- Erdogan: Istanbul nightclub attack aims to create chaos
- Baghdad: Double bomb attack hits Al Sinak market
- Company raises alert over Russia-linked malware
- Deal finalised on peaceful political transition in DRC
Donation
Featured_Author
Opinion
|Israel- Running from the Law
|Lawrence Davidson
|Foreign Policy Blowback in Germany
|Jacob Hornberger
|2016 XMA$ GIFT WI$H LI$T
|Will Durst
|An Open Letter to Myself on New Year’s Day 2017
|Richard Falk
|Anti-Semitic Zionists
|Uri Avnery
|Autumn in America: The United States Is Squandering Its Promise
|Liaquat Ali Khan
|UN Resolution is good for Israel
|Gilad Atzmon
|AIPAC Hysterical over Obama’s decision
|Stephen Lendman
|Realities of War Against Syria
|Elias Akleh