Thursday, January 05, 2017
   
Deadly blast hits western Turkish city of Izmir

Thursday, 05 January 2017 08:38

At least two killed in blast near courthouse, while police have killed two attackers in coastal city, governor says.

Izmir

An explosion outside a courthouse in the Turkish Aegean city of Izmir has killed at least two people, including a police officer, and wounded several others, according to a statement by the governor of the city.

Two attackers were killed in a gunfight with the security forces following the blast caused by a car bomb, the state-run Anadolu Agency said on Thursday, adding that the police was searching for the third attacker.

The governor of Izmir, Erol Ayyıldız, told reporters that a police officer and a courthouse employee were killed in the incident.

At least six people wounded people were taken to hospital in the city located on the country's western coast, he said.

The assailants carried out the attack after they were stopped at a checkpoint outside the courthouse, the governor added.

Vehicles were burning and ambulances were seen rushing to the blast site, according to the photographs shown on national television networks.

Damage reported around the area close to one of the gates of the courthouse, where the blast happened, Turkish media said.

A reporter for the Dogan news agency said that the explosion was likely a car bomb attack.

A gunman stormed an Istanbul nightclub killing 39 people during New Year celebrations on Sunday. 

