More than a dozen killed in Baghdad car bomb attacks

At least 17 people killed and 15 others wounded in two separate car bomb blasts in the Iraqi capital.
At least 17 people have been killed and 15 others wounded in two seperate car bomb attacks in the Iraqi capital Baghdad, police and medics have said.
The first blast on Thursday went off in the city's eastern al-Obeidi area during the morning rush at a food market, killing seven civilians and two policemen, and wounding 15. The Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) armed group have claimed responsibility for the attack.
Just hours later, a second explosion hit the central Baghdad district of Bab al-Moadham near a security checkpoint, killing eight. There has been no claim of responsibility for the second attack.
Both bombs had been left in parked vehicles.
Elsewhere, four attacks in and around Baghdad killed at least seven people, bringing Thursday's overall death toll to at least 21.
Those attacks, mostly by bombs that went off in commercial areas or targeted security forces, also wounded at least 20 people.
The blasts bore the hallmark of ISIL (also known as ISIS), which carried out a string of bombings in Baghdad over the past week, killing nearly 100 people.
On Tuesday, ISIL claimed a suicide car bombing at a busy market in the Sadr City district, killing at least 39 Iraqis.
At least 28 people were killed and 54 others were also wounded in a double bombing in the centre of the city on Saturday, carried out by ISIL.
Baghdad has been on high alert since October 17, the start of Iraq's largest military operation since 2003 US invasion to retake the northern city of Mosul, which was captured by ISIL in 2014.
|< Prev
|Next >
Most Read News
- Boy with epilepsy finds 'normal life' with cannabis oil
- Erdogan: Istanbul nightclub attack aims to create chaos
- UK envoy to EU quits ahead of Brexit talks
- Donald Trump: 'I know a lot about hacking'
- Dozens killed in prison riot in Brazil city of Manaus
- Hundreds flee fighting near Syria capital despite truce
Donation
Related
- Shia militias using arms from 16 countries: Amnesty
- Thousands more Iraqis flee Mosul battles
- Fourteen detained over Istanbul nightclub massacre
- UN: At Least 6,878 civilians killed in Iraq in 2016
- Istanbul: ISIL claims responsibility for Reina attack
- Baghdad: ISIL claims attack in busy Sadr city market
Featured_Author
Opinion
|Israel- Running from the Law
|Lawrence Davidson
|Foreign Policy Blowback in Germany
|Jacob Hornberger
|2016 XMA$ GIFT WI$H LI$T
|Will Durst
|An Open Letter to Myself on New Year’s Day 2017
|Richard Falk
|Anti-Semitic Zionists
|Uri Avnery
|Autumn in America: The United States Is Squandering Its Promise
|Liaquat Ali Khan
|UN Resolution is good for Israel
|Gilad Atzmon
|AIPAC Hysterical over Obama’s decision
|Stephen Lendman
|Realities of War Against Syria
|Elias Akleh