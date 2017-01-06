Friday, January 06, 2017
   
Text Size

Site Search powered by Ajax

Yemeni Guantanamo inmates transferred to Saudi Arabia

| Print | E-mail

Friday, 06 January 2017 09:30

View Comments

Release of four detainees comes despite President-elect Donald Trump's demand for a freeze on transfers.

Four Yemenis who were held by the United States at its Guantanamo Bay military prison have landed in Saudi Arabia.

The release of the four on Thursday came after the White House rejected President-elect Donald Trump's demand for a freeze on transfers. 

Family members met the detainees in tearful reunions at the royal airport in the Saudi capital Riyadh. 

The transfers are part of a final push by President Barack Obama to shrink the inmate population there before leaving office on January 20. 

A spokesman in the Saudi Interior Ministry confirmed to the families that the ministry will facilitate their visitations while they are being rehabilitated in the Mohammed bin Nayef Centre for Counselling and Care, located outside of Riyadh.

Saudi state media released the names of the four Yemenis as Mohammed Rajab Sadiq Abu Ghanim, Salim Ahmad Hadi, Abdullah Yahia Yousf al-Shabli and Mohammed Ali Abdullah Bwazir. 

Saudi Arabia received the four prisoners for resettlement after a request by the Yemeni President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi to do so.

There are 59 detainees remaining at the controversial detention centre, out of the 240 when Obama took office in 2009.

Only a handful, including the alleged plotters of the September 11, 2001 attacks, have started moving through the military tribunals,.

Many of the others are in legal limbo: not charged but deemed too dangerous to release.

READ MORE: White House expects more Guantanamo transfers

Roughly 20 are expected to be transferred before Trump is sworn in later this month.

Saudi Arabia received detainees most recently in April, when the Obama administration transferred nine to the country, including an alleged bodyguard of Osama Bin Laden.

All nine detainees were linked to al-Qaeda. None of the nine men had been charged and all but one had been cleared for release from the US base in Cuba since at least 2010. 

On Tuesday, Trump said on Twitter "There should be no further releases from Gitmo. These are extremely dangerous people and should not be allowed back onto the battlefield."

He also vowed to "load [Guantanamo] up with some bad dudes" once he is in the White House.

Trump's declaration is the latest in a series of public disputes between Obama and the outspoken Republican president-elect, who has jettisoned the notion that there is "one president at a time".

Obama came to office vowing to shutter the facility, saying detention without trial did not reflect American values.

But he has run up against political and legal hurdles, Pentagon foot-dragging and stubborn Republican opposition in Congress.

blog comments powered by Disqus
back to top

Subscribe via RSS or Email:

Next >

Donation

Thanks to all of our supporters for your generosity and your encouragement of an independent press!

Enter Amount:

Featured_Author

Opinion

Richard Falk Condemning Israeli Settlement Expansion
Richard Falk
Eve Mykytyn Printing Money? It’s all in the Name
Eve Mykytyn
Syed Kamal Hussain Shah Transgenders' ordeal in Pakistan
Syed Kamal Hussain Shah
Lawrence Davidson Israel- Running from the Law
Lawrence Davidson
Jacob Hornberger Foreign Policy Blowback in Germany
Jacob Hornberger
Will Durst 2016 XMA$ GIFT WI$H LI$T
Will Durst
Uri Avnery Anti-Semitic Zionists
Uri Avnery
Liaquat Ali Khan Autumn in America: The United States Is Squandering Its Promise
Liaquat Ali Khan
Gilad Atzmon UN Resolution is good for Israel
Gilad Atzmon

Login






Login reminder Forgot login?

ads

Subscribe to MWC News Alert

Email Address

Subscribe in a reader Facebok page Twitter page

Week in Pictures

Refugee crisis 2016

killings in Istanbul

Creative Commons License
This work by MWC News is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Unported License.
Based on a work at mwcnews.net.
Permissions beyond the scope of this license may be available at mwcnews@gmail.com.