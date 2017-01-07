Saturday, January 07, 2017
   
Text Size

Site Search powered by Ajax

Thousands more dismissed over failed coup attempt

| Print | E-mail

Saturday, 07 January 2017 11:17

View Comments

Another 6,000 people sacked and dozens of associations closed over alleged links to July coup plotters.

police officers

Turkey has dismissed more than 6,000 people and ordered the closure of dozens of associations under the state of emergency imposed after the failed coup in July, in a purge that has shown no sign of slowing.

More than 100,000 people have already been suspended or sacked so far in a crackdown on those alleged to have links to coup plotters while dozens of media outlets have been shut down.

In the latest government decrees published in the country's official gazette late on Friday, 2,687 police officers, including 53 high-ranking commissioners, were dismissed.

Meanwhile, 1,699 civil servants were removed from the ministry of justice, including eight members of the Council of State and one from the Supreme Electoral Council, Anadolu, the state news agency, reported late on Friday.

Eight hundred thirty-eight health officials and hundreds of employees from other ministries were also dismissed, in addition to another 631 academics and eight members of the Council of State.

State of emergency

The dismissals are permitted under the state of emergency, which was extended by another three months in October, and was originally imposed in the wake of the coup.

But its scope has been vehemently criticised by the European Union and human rights activists.

The three decrees also ordered the closure of more than 80 associations accused of "activities affecting the security of the state".

Critics have claimed that the crackdown goes well beyond the suspected coup plotters and targets anyone who has dared show opposition to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Ankara blames the coup plot on US-based Muslim preacher Fethullah Gulen and says an unrelenting campaign is needed to root out his influence from public life. Gulen denies the allegations.

Turkey also argues the exceptional security measures are necessary in the face of rising threats from the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL, also known as ISIS) group and the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK).

The country has been hit by two attacks this week, one claimed by ISIL against a high-end Turkish nightclub, and the other which authorities blamed on the PKK in the western city of Izmir.

blog comments powered by Disqus
back to top

Subscribe via RSS or Email:

< Prev   Next >

Donation

Thanks to all of our supporters for your generosity and your encouragement of an independent press!

Enter Amount:

Featured_Author

Opinion

Richard Falk Condemning Israeli Settlement Expansion
Richard Falk
Eve Mykytyn Printing Money? It’s all in the Name
Eve Mykytyn
Syed Kamal Hussain Shah Transgenders' ordeal in Pakistan
Syed Kamal Hussain Shah
Lawrence Davidson Israel- Running from the Law
Lawrence Davidson
Jacob Hornberger Foreign Policy Blowback in Germany
Jacob Hornberger
Will Durst 2016 XMA$ GIFT WI$H LI$T
Will Durst
Uri Avnery Anti-Semitic Zionists
Uri Avnery
Liaquat Ali Khan Autumn in America: The United States Is Squandering Its Promise
Liaquat Ali Khan
Gilad Atzmon UN Resolution is good for Israel
Gilad Atzmon

Login






Login reminder Forgot login?

ads

Subscribe to MWC News Alert

Email Address

Subscribe in a reader Facebok page Twitter page

Week in Pictures

Refugee crisis 2016

killings in Istanbul

Creative Commons License
This work by MWC News is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Unported License.
Based on a work at mwcnews.net.
Permissions beyond the scope of this license may be available at mwcnews@gmail.com.