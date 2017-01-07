Saturday, January 07, 2017
   
Text Size

Site Search powered by Ajax

Two Saudi 'terrorist' suspects shot dead in police raid

| Print | E-mail

Saturday, 07 January 2017 11:42

View Comments

Interior ministry says security forces surrounded a house and ordered suspects to surrender but they opened fire.

Two "dangerous terrorists", including an explosive-belt maker, were shot and killed in Saudi Arabia during a security operation in the capital Riyadh on Saturday.

The Saudi state news agency SPA, citing an interior ministry spokesman, said a security officer was also wounded in the operation in the al-Yasmin neighbourhood in northern Riyadh. 

Suspect Tayeh al-Saihari, who had been wanted by authorities for his alleged involvement in attacks, was spotted in a house in the area. Saihari was with Talal al-Saidi who was also wanted by authorities.    

Security forces surrounded the house at dawn and ordered the suspects to surrender, according to the ministry spokesman.

The suspects refused and opened fire on the police who then launched an assault and killed them both, the spokesman said.    

Two explosive belts "ready to be activated" were found in the house, as well as a homemade bomb and material that could be used to make explosives, the interior ministry said.    

It said Saihari had "prepared the explosive belts that were used in suicide attacks", including the deadly bombing of a headquarters of the special forces in 2015 and near the Prophet's Mosque in Medina last July.    

The Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL, also known as ISIS) group claimed responsibility for the attack that killed 15 people.    

But no one claimed responsibility for a July 2016 attack in Medina in which four security guards were killed.    

Since late 2014, ISIL has claimed a series of bombings and shootings against Shia Muslims in the Sunni-majority kingdom, as well as against security forces.

blog comments powered by Disqus
back to top

Subscribe via RSS or Email:

Next >

Donation

Thanks to all of our supporters for your generosity and your encouragement of an independent press!

Enter Amount:

Featured_Author

Opinion

Richard Falk Condemning Israeli Settlement Expansion
Richard Falk
Eve Mykytyn Printing Money? It’s all in the Name
Eve Mykytyn
Syed Kamal Hussain Shah Transgenders' ordeal in Pakistan
Syed Kamal Hussain Shah
Lawrence Davidson Israel- Running from the Law
Lawrence Davidson
Jacob Hornberger Foreign Policy Blowback in Germany
Jacob Hornberger
Will Durst 2016 XMA$ GIFT WI$H LI$T
Will Durst
Uri Avnery Anti-Semitic Zionists
Uri Avnery
Liaquat Ali Khan Autumn in America: The United States Is Squandering Its Promise
Liaquat Ali Khan
Gilad Atzmon UN Resolution is good for Israel
Gilad Atzmon

Login






Login reminder Forgot login?

ads

Subscribe to MWC News Alert

Email Address

Subscribe in a reader Facebok page Twitter page

Week in Pictures

Refugee crisis 2016

killings in Istanbul

Creative Commons License
This work by MWC News is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Unported License.
Based on a work at mwcnews.net.
Permissions beyond the scope of this license may be available at mwcnews@gmail.com.