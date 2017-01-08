Iran's ex-president Hashemi Rafsanjani dies at 82

Ex-Iranian president Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani dies in hospital after suffering a heart attack, state media reports.
Former Iranian president Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani died on Sunday at the age of 82, according to state media.
Rafsanjani, who served as president from 1989 to 1997, was taken to hospital in the capital Tehran with heart problems, the ISNA and Fars news agencies reported.
He had been admitted to the Shohadaa Hospital in northern Tehran, one of his relatives, Hossein Marashi, was quoted as saying by the agencies.
Following the news of Rafsanjani's death, a crowd gathered outside the hospital in Tehran's Tajrish neighbourhood where he had been taken, according to residents.
Rafsanjani was an influential figure in Iran, and headed the Expediency Council, a body which is intended to resolve disputes between the parliament and the Guardian Council.
He was also a member of the Assembly of Experts, the clerical body that selects the supreme leader, Iran's most powerful figure.
Rafsanjani has been described as "a pillar of the Islamic revolution".
His pragmatic policies, economic liberalisation, better relations with the West and empowering Iran's elected bodies, appealed to many Iranians but was despised by hardliners.
His death is a big blow to moderates and reformists, depriving them of their most influential supporter in the Islamic establishment.
Since 2009 he and his family have faced criticism over their support for the opposition movement which lost that year's disputed election to former president Mahmoud Ahmadinejad.
|Next >
Most Read News
- Gunman kills five at Florida's Ft Lauderdale airport
- Netanyahu calls for pardon of convicted soldier Azaria
- Turkey has identified Reina nightclub attacker: FM
- Armed men free more than 150 in Kidapawan jailbreak
- Erdogan offers citizenship to Syrian and Iraqi refugees
- Israel soldier Elor Azaria found guilty of manslaughter
Donation
Related
- Syria rebel group blames Iran for evacuation suspension
- Ayatollah Khamenei condemns UK after PM May's comments
- Israel parliament staff denied entry over 'mini' skirts
- OPEC seeks to nail down oil output cut in Vienna
- Will Trump play into the hands of Iranian hardliners?
- Israel: Iran should not base itself militarily in Syria
Featured_Author
Opinion
|Avnery: Yes, We Can
|Uri Avnery
|CIA, NSA, and the Media against Trump
|Ludwig Watzal
|Is that all there is?
|Bob Boldt
|Condemning Israeli Settlement Expansion
|Richard Falk
|Printing Money? It’s all in the Name
|Eve Mykytyn
|Transgenders' ordeal in Pakistan
|Syed Kamal Hussain Shah
|Israel- Running from the Law
|Lawrence Davidson
|Foreign Policy Blowback in Germany
|Jacob Hornberger
|2016 XMA$ GIFT WI$H LI$T
|Will Durst