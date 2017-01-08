Sunday, January 08, 2017
   
Text Size

Site Search powered by Ajax

Turkish PM Yildirim visits Iraq to mend relations

| Print | E-mail

Sunday, 08 January 2017 12:27

View Comments

The two-day visit to Baghdad and Erbil are meant to improve economic ties, and a coordinated effort to target the PKK.

Turkey's Prime Minister has arrived in Erbil on the second leg of a trip to Iraq aimed at bolstering Ankara's role in the fight against ISIL.

Binali Yildirim's meeting on Sunday with the head of Iraq's Kurdish region Massoud Barzani follows a meeting on Saturday with his Iraqi counterpart in Baghdad aimed at overcoming differences between the two countries over Iraq's role in the battle to take Mosul from ISIL.

Yildirim is hoping his meeting with Barzani will enhance ties between Turkey and the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) over three main issues: the fight against the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant group (ISIL, also known as ISIS), trade, and Turkey's fight against Kurdish separatists lead by the PKK.

The KRG and Ankara will likely want to continue building on the estimated $8bn worth of trade between the two.

But Turkey's fight against the PKK and other Kurdish groups, who Ankara blamed for numerous bombings across Turkey that have killed hundreds of civilians, will serve as a point of contention between the two leaders.

READ MORE: Turkey vows active role in Syria, better regional ties

Yildirim also met on Saturday with Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi, with the relationship between the two governments under pressure.

At the heart of the fallout between the two was the presence of Turkish troops in Baashiqa, a town near Mosul that has served as one of the frontlines in the battle against ISIL.

Baghdad has called for their withdrawal, but Turkey has maintained that their troops would only leave once ISIL was defeated.

Ankara says that their estimated 500 troops in Baashiqa were invited by local forces to help train Iraqi militias and Peshmerga forces in the fight against ISIL, though they never got permission from Baghdad.

"This Turkish delegation came to Baghdad more for economic purposes, as well as to push for certain policies regarding the PKK, in return for their withdrawal from Baashiqa," Metin Gurcan, a military analyst, said from Istanbul.

"There has been tension since the diplomatic crisis that erupted in October 2016 over Baashiqa, where Baghdad is complaining that Turkey has an uninvited presence," Gurcan added.

"Ankara will agree to withdraw [from Baashiqa], but in return for this gesture, the Turkish government wants the disruption of the PKK's presence in Sinjar region, which connects Iraq to Syria - this region is very important for Ankara."

Gurcan says economic discussions came as Baghdad and Ankara were in "an economic crisis and have an appetite to fix this", including the planning of a new pipeline project that would transport Iraqi oil to Turkey, which would then be able to access global markets.

"It is important to note that there is a very big delegation accompanying the Turkish prime minister, including delegates from the ministries of defence, economy, energy, trade, and especially important Turkish businessmen."

blog comments powered by Disqus
back to top

Subscribe via RSS or Email:

< Prev   Next >

Donation

Thanks to all of our supporters for your generosity and your encouragement of an independent press!

Enter Amount:

Featured_Author

Opinion

Uri Avnery Avnery: Yes, We Can
Uri Avnery
Ludwig Watzal CIA, NSA, and the Media against Trump
Ludwig Watzal
Bob Boldt Is that all there is?
Bob Boldt
Richard Falk Condemning Israeli Settlement Expansion
Richard Falk
Eve Mykytyn Printing Money? It’s all in the Name
Eve Mykytyn
Syed Kamal Hussain Shah Transgenders' ordeal in Pakistan
Syed Kamal Hussain Shah
Lawrence Davidson Israel- Running from the Law
Lawrence Davidson
Jacob Hornberger Foreign Policy Blowback in Germany
Jacob Hornberger
Will Durst 2016 XMA$ GIFT WI$H LI$T
Will Durst

Login






Login reminder Forgot login?

ads

Subscribe to MWC News Alert

Email Address

Subscribe in a reader Facebok page Twitter page

Week in Pictures

Refugee crisis 2016

killings in Istanbul

Creative Commons License
This work by MWC News is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Unported License.
Based on a work at mwcnews.net.
Permissions beyond the scope of this license may be available at mwcnews@gmail.com.