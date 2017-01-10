Police kill attacker in Turkey's Gaziantep

Local news reports say clashes erupt in front of city's police station, with suicide bomber shot dead during attack.

Turkish police say they have killed an armed man who tried to enter the main police station in the southeastern city of Gaziantep.

Mehmet Simsek, Turkey's deputy prime minister said the attacker was killed but another assailant was at large following Tuesday's incident.

Local television channels reported on Tuesday that a gun battle broke out in front of the building and that ambulances had been sent to the area.

CNN Turk said ambulances were dispatched to the scene.