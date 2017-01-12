Thursday, January 12, 2017
   
Text Size

Site Search powered by Ajax

Beirut: Birds drawn by rubbish pose 'danger' to flights

| Print | E-mail

Thursday, 12 January 2017 09:23

View Comments

Transport minister says the capital is facing an 'emergency' with mounting rubbish posing a real threat to flights.

Flights coming in and out of Lebanon's Beirut airport could be at risk from birds flying over a nearby rubbish dump, the country's transport minister has said.

Youssef Fenianos told reporters on Wednesday that birds scavenging for food at the Costa Brava dump, one of three temporary landfill sites in the capital posed a real "danger" to flights and the more than six million passengers that use the airport annually.

Environmentalists have warned for months that the Costa Brava dump, one of three sites created under a government plan to end the city's rubbish crisis, were attracting rodents and increasing numbers of birds.

As a result, waste has piled up in Costa Brava, on the coastline close to the runways at Beirut's international airport, reaching nine metres in some places and wafting foul odours nearby.

"Today we face an emergency ... there is a danger posed to civil aviation movement by birds," Fenianos, who is also minister of public works, said.

"The presence of the Costa Brava dump has contributed to the increasing number of birds... Thank God, up until now, the flights have not encountered any real danger."

In August, the Lebanese pilots' union warned of the possibility of birds being sucked into aircraft engines.

On Tuesday, local media reported that a plane belonging to national carrier Middle East Airlines encountered a large flock of birds as it landed on the airport's west runway.

Fenianos said the problem was being tackled by an increase in the number of devices installed around the airport emitting bird of prey calls in order to scare away the nuisance birds, the AFP news agency reported.

The activist movement "You Stink", which mobilised tens of thousands to protest against government inaction during the height of the rubbish crisis, mocked the measures.

"What are you waiting for to close Costa Brava ... for a plane to crash or an international decision to shut the airport," they wrote on Facebook.

"The solution is not to scare the birds away," they said, urging the dump be closed.

A permanent solution for the waste produced by Beirut and its surroundings has yet to be found, months after the Naameh landfill was shuttered and rubbish began piling up on the capital's streets.

The issue is one of many outstanding challenges that remain to be resolved by Lebanon's new government, formed on December 18 after some two years of political paralysis.

blog comments powered by Disqus
back to top

Subscribe via RSS or Email:

Next >

Donation

Thanks to all of our supporters for your generosity and your encouragement of an independent press!

Enter Amount:

Featured_Author

Opinion

Gilad Atzmon The Plot Against Britain...
Gilad Atzmon
Allen L. Jasson Seeing the Obvious
Allen L. Jasson
Bob Boldt The Bernie Sanders Campaign--A Postmortem Analysis
Bob Boldt
Will Durst Good Riddance to Bad Rubbish
Will Durst
Uri Avnery Avnery: Yes, We Can
Uri Avnery
Ludwig Watzal CIA, NSA, and the Media against Trump
Ludwig Watzal
Richard Falk Condemning Israeli Settlement Expansion
Richard Falk
Eve Mykytyn Printing Money? It’s all in the Name
Eve Mykytyn
Syed Kamal Hussain Shah Transgenders' ordeal in Pakistan
Syed Kamal Hussain Shah

Login






Login reminder Forgot login?

ads

Subscribe to MWC News Alert

Email Address

Subscribe in a reader Facebok page Twitter page

Week in Pictures

Black Nazarene procession

Ice and snow in Europe

Creative Commons License
This work by MWC News is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Unported License.
Based on a work at mwcnews.net.
Permissions beyond the scope of this license may be available at mwcnews@gmail.com.