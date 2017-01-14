Saturday, January 14, 2017
   
Iraqi forces 'retake parts' of Mosul University

Saturday, 14 January 2017 10:34

Iraqi army claims seizing nearly quarter of university used as base by ISIL fighters amid fierce fighting.

Iraqi forces

Iraqi forces have seized parts of a strategic university in Mosul, according to senior commanders, as a major push to drive ISIL out of its last urban stronghold in Iraq continues.

Iraqi troops entered Mosul University, which ISIL (Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant group or ISIS) has used as a base, from the southeast on Friday morning and by nightfall had secured a handful of buildings, Haider Fadhil and Abdul-Wahab al-Saadi, two military generals, said on a tour of the university on Saturday.

Unlike in the surrounding neighbourhoods, Iraqi officers said they believe the university grounds are largely empty of civilians and so they have been able to use air cover more effectively.

Thick clouds of black smoke rose over the sprawling complex on Saturday morning. By afternoon, clashes had intensified with volleys of sniper and mortar fire targeting the advancing Iraqi forces.

INFOGRAPHIC: Battle for Mosul: Who controls what?

Iraqi soldiers said their initial advance faced less resistance compared to the first weeks of the Mosul operation.

"We were targeted with only four car bombs where before (ISIL) would send 20 in one day," Special Forces lieutenant Zain al-Abadeen said. "And they aren't armored like before; they're just using civilian cars."

The massive operation to retake Mosul, Iraq's second largest city, from ISIL was launched in October. Since then Iraqi forces have slowly taken back about a third of the city.

The Iraqi military says it has reached two more bridges across the Tigris River, as it advances into the city. 

It has now recaptured most districts in eastern Mosul, nearly three months into a US-backed offensive.

