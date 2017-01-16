Court rejects Red Sea islands transfer to Saudi Arabia

In final verdict, Egyptian court rules against government agreement to hand over Tiran and Sanafir to Saudi Arabia.
A top Egyptian court has issued a final ruling rejecting a government plan to transfer two uninhabited Red Sea islands to Saudi Arabia in a deal that had provoked outrage among Egyptians and prompted rare protests.
Cheers broke out in the Cairo courtroom as the judge read out the verdict confirming Egyptian sovereignty over Tiran and Sanafir and saying that the government had failed to provide evidence that the islands were Saudi.
The islands at the mouth of the Gulf of Aqaba control the narrow shipping lanes running north to the Red Sea port cities of Eilat and Aqaba, in Israel and Jordan.
The fate of the two islands has been at the heart of friction between Riyadh and Cairo over a string of regional issues, including Syria and Yemen.
|Next >
Most Read News
Donation
Related
- Michel Aoun begins Middle East tour in Saudi Arabia
- Truck bomb kills several in Sinai's El-Arish
- Two Saudi 'terrorist' suspects shot dead in police raid
- Egypt frees 2011 uprising activist Ahmed Maher
- Groups call for release of Al Jazeera's Mahmoud Hussein
- Egypt extends detention of Al Jazeera journalist
Featured_Author
Opinion
|A Future For The Democratic Party?
|Lawrence Davidson
|Where Did the Al-Jazeera Expose Fail?
|Gilad Atzmon
|Confessions of a Megalomaniac
|Uri Avnery
|Seeing the Obvious
|Allen L. Jasson
|The Bernie Sanders Campaign--A Postmortem Analysis
|Bob Boldt
|Good Riddance to Bad Rubbish
|Will Durst
|CIA, NSA, and the Media against Trump
|Ludwig Watzal
|Condemning Israeli Settlement Expansion
|Richard Falk
|Printing Money? It’s all in the Name
|Eve Mykytyn