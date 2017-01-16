Monday, January 16, 2017
   
Text Size

Site Search powered by Ajax

Bomb blast kills three policemen in Turkey's Diyarbakir

| Print | E-mail

Monday, 16 January 2017 11:05

View Comments

Explosion targets armoured vehicle carrying riot police in Kurdish-majority Diyarbakir province.

At least three police officers have been killed and three more wounded in a roadside bomb explosion in Kurdish-majority southeastern Turkey, according to the local governor's office.

The blast on Monday occured in the Sur neighbourhood of Diyarbakir province, where the Turkish army launched an intensive campaign last year against the outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK). 

"An attack was carried out when explosives ... detonated as an armoured vehicle carrying our riot police was passing by," the governor's office said in a statement. 

Two of the three wounded police officers were in critical condition, it said.

The state-run Anadolu news agency said the wounded were being treated in Dicle University's Medical Faculty Hospital, which is located close to the site of the blast.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility. 

The governor's office called it "an atrocious terror attack", vowing that Turkey would continue to fight "against terror" with determination.

Turkey has been hit by a series of bombings over the past few years, including five in Istanbul.

Dozens of attacks blamed on the PKK and the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL, also known as ISIS) groups took hundreds of lives.

blog comments powered by Disqus
back to top

Subscribe via RSS or Email:

Next >

Donation

Thanks to all of our supporters for your generosity and your encouragement of an independent press!

Enter Amount:

Featured_Author

Opinion

Lawrence Davidson A Future For The Democratic Party?
Lawrence Davidson
Gilad Atzmon Where Did the Al-Jazeera Expose Fail?
Gilad Atzmon
Uri Avnery Confessions of a Megalomaniac
Uri Avnery
Allen L. Jasson Seeing the Obvious
Allen L. Jasson
Bob Boldt The Bernie Sanders Campaign--A Postmortem Analysis
Bob Boldt
Will Durst Good Riddance to Bad Rubbish
Will Durst
Ludwig Watzal CIA, NSA, and the Media against Trump
Ludwig Watzal
Richard Falk Condemning Israeli Settlement Expansion
Richard Falk
Eve Mykytyn Printing Money? It’s all in the Name
Eve Mykytyn

Login






Login reminder Forgot login?

ads

Subscribe to MWC News Alert

Email Address

Subscribe in a reader Facebok page Twitter page

Week in Pictures

Black Nazarene procession

Ice and snow in Europe

Creative Commons License
This work by MWC News is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Unported License.
Based on a work at mwcnews.net.
Permissions beyond the scope of this license may be available at mwcnews@gmail.com.