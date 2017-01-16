Bomb blast kills three policemen in Turkey's Diyarbakir

Explosion targets armoured vehicle carrying riot police in Kurdish-majority Diyarbakir province.

At least three police officers have been killed and three more wounded in a roadside bomb explosion in Kurdish-majority southeastern Turkey, according to the local governor's office.

The blast on Monday occured in the Sur neighbourhood of Diyarbakir province, where the Turkish army launched an intensive campaign last year against the outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK).

"An attack was carried out when explosives ... detonated as an armoured vehicle carrying our riot police was passing by," the governor's office said in a statement.

Two of the three wounded police officers were in critical condition, it said.

The state-run Anadolu news agency said the wounded were being treated in Dicle University's Medical Faculty Hospital, which is located close to the site of the blast.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility.

The governor's office called it "an atrocious terror attack", vowing that Turkey would continue to fight "against terror" with determination.

Turkey has been hit by a series of bombings over the past few years, including five in Istanbul.

Dozens of attacks blamed on the PKK and the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL, also known as ISIS) groups took hundreds of lives.