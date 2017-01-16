Monday, January 16, 2017
   
Text Size

Site Search powered by Ajax

Palestinian teen killed by Israeli army during clashes

| Print | E-mail

Monday, 16 January 2017 11:31

View Comments

Violence erupts after a raid by Israeli security forces in a village south of Bethlehem in the occupied West Bank.

Palestinians

A Palestinian teenager has been shot dead by the Israeli army during a confrontation in the occupied West Bank, according to officials.

The violence erupted on Monday when Israeli forces raided the village of Tuqu, south of Bethlehem. Four other Palestinians were wounded in the clashes.

In a statement, the Palestinian health ministry confirmed the killing of a man but did not give his name or age. 

But sources from the village of Tuqu where the incident took place told AFP news agency that the victim was a 17-year-old who had been shot in the chest.

The Israeli military said they shot the man during what they described as a "violent riot" where rocks were being hurled at them.

According to the Israeli rights group B'Tselem, more than half a million Israelis live in Jewish-only settlements in the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, in violation of international law. 

Since October 2015, 249 Palestinians, 40 Israelis, two Americans, a Jordanian, an Eritrean and a Sudanese have been killed in a wave of violence, according to an AFP count.

Most of the Palestinians killed were accused by Israel of carrying out a knife, gun or car-ramming attack.

Others were shot dead during protests or clashes, while some died in Israeli air strikes on Gaza.

Many analysts say Palestinian frustration with the Israeli occupation and settlement-building in the West Bank, stalled peace efforts and their own fractured leadership have helped feed the unrest.

blog comments powered by Disqus
back to top

Subscribe via RSS or Email:

Next >

Donation

Thanks to all of our supporters for your generosity and your encouragement of an independent press!

Enter Amount:

Featured_Author

Opinion

Lawrence Davidson A Future For The Democratic Party?
Lawrence Davidson
Gilad Atzmon Where Did the Al-Jazeera Expose Fail?
Gilad Atzmon
Uri Avnery Confessions of a Megalomaniac
Uri Avnery
Allen L. Jasson Seeing the Obvious
Allen L. Jasson
Bob Boldt The Bernie Sanders Campaign--A Postmortem Analysis
Bob Boldt
Will Durst Good Riddance to Bad Rubbish
Will Durst
Ludwig Watzal CIA, NSA, and the Media against Trump
Ludwig Watzal
Richard Falk Condemning Israeli Settlement Expansion
Richard Falk
Eve Mykytyn Printing Money? It’s all in the Name
Eve Mykytyn

Login






Login reminder Forgot login?

ads

Subscribe to MWC News Alert

Email Address

Subscribe in a reader Facebok page Twitter page

Week in Pictures

Black Nazarene procession

Ice and snow in Europe

Creative Commons License
This work by MWC News is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Unported License.
Based on a work at mwcnews.net.
Permissions beyond the scope of this license may be available at mwcnews@gmail.com.