Istanbul New Year Reina nightclub attacker 'caught'

Man suspected of killing 39 people in Reina nightclub captured in apartment in Esenyurt district, say Turkish media.
A man suspected of killing 39 people in a New Year's Day attack on a popular Istanbul nightclub has been caught by police, according to Turkish news media.
The alleged gunman, identified as Abdulgadir Masharipov, was captured in an apartment in Istanbul's Esenyurt district during a massive police operation late on Monday; security sources told state-run Anadolu Agency.
READ MORE: Istanbul nightclub attack aims to create chaos, says Erdogan
Four other people, including a man of Kyrgyz origin and three women, were reportedly arrested with Masharipov.
The Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) group claimed responsibility for the attack on the Reina nightclub, saying it was revenge for Turkish military involvement in Syria.
Early on January 1, the assailant stormed the popular venue on the Bosphorus and sprayed 120 bullets at partygoers celebrating the start of 2017.
Of the 39 dead, 27 were foreigners, including citizens from Lebanon, Saudi Arabia, Israel, Jordan, Iraq, Tunisia and Morocco.
At least 69 people were wounded in the attack.
|Next >
Most Read News
Donation
Related
- Bomb blast kills three policemen in Turkey's Diyarbakir
- Turkish cargo Boeing 747 crashes in Kyrgyzstan
- Iraqi forces 'retake parts' of Mosul University
- Cyprus talks stall over fate of Turkish troops
- UN's Guterres: No 'quick fix' in talks to unite Cyprus
- Talks 'on track' to reach a solution to Cyprus dispute
Featured_Author
Opinion
|A Future For The Democratic Party?
|Lawrence Davidson
|Where Did the Al-Jazeera Expose Fail?
|Gilad Atzmon
|Confessions of a Megalomaniac
|Uri Avnery
|Seeing the Obvious
|Allen L. Jasson
|The Bernie Sanders Campaign--A Postmortem Analysis
|Bob Boldt
|Good Riddance to Bad Rubbish
|Will Durst
|CIA, NSA, and the Media against Trump
|Ludwig Watzal
|Condemning Israeli Settlement Expansion
|Richard Falk
|Printing Money? It’s all in the Name
|Eve Mykytyn