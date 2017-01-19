Thursday, January 19, 2017
   
Text Size

Site Search powered by Ajax

Tehran fire: Plasco building collapses, 30 feared dead

| Print | E-mail

Thursday, 19 January 2017 08:07

View Comments

Firefighters reportedly trapped under rubble after building housing a shopping centre and clothing workshops collapses.

Plasco building

Dozens of firefighters are feared dead after a major commercial building in Tehran collapsed following a huge fire, state media reported.

Reports of casualties were conflicting after the collapse on Thursday as some state media outlets that had initially reported dozens of deaths later backtracked.

Firefighters battled the blaze for several hours before the building, just north of the capital's sprawling bazaar, fell. Police tried to keep out shopkeepers and others wanting to rush back in to collect their valuables.

The building came down in a matter of seconds, shown live on state television, which had begun an interview with a journalist at the scene. A thick plume of brown smoke rose over the site after the collapse.

Tehran Mayor Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf said between 20 to 25 people are believed to have been trapped under the rubble.

Fars news agency reported that a firefighter had sent a text message to a colleague, saying he was alive and trapped with several others at the building's engine room.

Over 200 people injured in the fire were transferred to medical facilities, IRNA news agency reported.

Army Special Forces were deployed to aid the search and rescue efforts.

Fars quoted sources saying some 30 firefighters had "most likely" been killed and that the toll was likely to rise as many people were trapped in the building when it came down.

The 17-storey building, dating from the early 1960s and including a shopping centre and clothing workshops, was among the first high-rises built in the Iranian capital..

Dramatic images showed flames pouring out of the top floors before it crumbled to the ground.

"We had repeatedly warned the building managers about the lack of safety of the building," fire brigade spokesman Jalal Malekias said, adding that it lacked fire extinguishers.

"Even in the stairwells, a lot of clothing is stored and this is against safety standards. The managers didn't pay attention to the warnings," he said.

blog comments powered by Disqus
back to top

Subscribe via RSS or Email:

< Prev   Next >

Donation

Thanks to all of our supporters for your generosity and your encouragement of an independent press!

Enter Amount:

Featured_Author

Opinion

Richard Falk 2017: Palestine’s Three Dark Commemorations
Richard Falk
Lawrence Davidson A Future For The Democratic Party?
Lawrence Davidson
Gilad Atzmon Where Did the Al-Jazeera Expose Fail?
Gilad Atzmon
Uri Avnery Confessions of a Megalomaniac
Uri Avnery
Allen L. Jasson Seeing the Obvious
Allen L. Jasson
Bob Boldt The Bernie Sanders Campaign--A Postmortem Analysis
Bob Boldt
Will Durst Good Riddance to Bad Rubbish
Will Durst
Ludwig Watzal CIA, NSA, and the Media against Trump
Ludwig Watzal
Eve Mykytyn Printing Money? It’s all in the Name
Eve Mykytyn

Login






Login reminder Forgot login?

ads

Subscribe to MWC News Alert

Email Address

Subscribe in a reader Facebok page Twitter page

Week in Pictures

Black Nazarene procession

Ice and snow in Europe

Creative Commons License
This work by MWC News is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Unported License.
Based on a work at mwcnews.net.
Permissions beyond the scope of this license may be available at mwcnews@gmail.com.