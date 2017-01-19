Thursday, January 19, 2017
   
Text Size

Site Search powered by Ajax

Palestinians in Israel strike after deadly Negev raid

| Print | E-mail

Thursday, 19 January 2017 08:34

View Comments

Palestinians in Israel protest in cities across the country after home demolition raid turned deadly in Um al Hiran.

Um al Hiran

Palestinians in Israel have launched a general strike a day after an Israeli raid on a Bedouin village in the Negev region turned fatal. 

The strike on Thursday was held in cities, towns and villages across Israel, with hundreds of Palestinians protesting in Um al Hiran, the village where police shot dead 47-year-old Yacoub Moussa Abu al-Qiyan in what they claim was a vehicular attack. 

The incident resulted in the death of police officer Erez Levi, who was hit by Qiyan's car.

Residents of the Um al Hiran claim he lost control of his vehicle when police opened fire on it while locals confronted security forces as they attempted to carry out home demolitions in the village. 

Israeli police claimed that Qiyan, a teacher, was a member of the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL, also known as ISIS) group. The allegation has been roundly rejected by Um al Hiran residents and Palestinian politicians in Israel. 

Other demonstrations took place in Haifa, Acre, Nazareth and Jerusalem on Thursday.

Police also injured Palestinian politician Aymen Odeh of the Joint List, a coalition of mainly Arab parties and the third-largest bloc in the Knesset, Israel's parliament.

'No clashes' 

"They attacked the MP and other people - demonstrators - with stun grenades, tear gas directly in people's faces," Odeh's aide, Anan Maalouf, told Israeli army radio.

"There was no car-ramming attack here. There were no clashes here between the demonstrators and police."

Israeli authorities regularly carry out demolitions of Bedouin homes they deem to have been built illegally.

However, building permits are nearly impossible to obtain, according to residents and activists, who say Jewish Israelis are given preferential treatment.

Israel plans to demolish the whole of Um Al Hiran and replace it with a Jewish village by the name of Hiran.

Um Al Hiran is just one of about 40 "unrecognised" Bedouin villages in Negev scheduled for demolition despite being home to tens of thousands of residents.

Because of their "unrecognised" status, many of them are denied access to electricity, water and other municipal services.

Earlier in January, Palestinian citizens of Israel announced a nationwide strike after Israeli authorities demolished 11 Palestinian homes in the city of Qalansawe in central Israel.

These homes were also demolished on the pretext that they were built without a permit.

An estimated 1.7 million Palestinians carry Israeli citizenship and live throughout the country. Dozens of discriminatory laws stifle their political expression and their access to state resources, including land, according to Adalah Legal Centre for the Arab Minority in Israel. 

blog comments powered by Disqus
back to top

Subscribe via RSS or Email:

Next >

Donation

Thanks to all of our supporters for your generosity and your encouragement of an independent press!

Enter Amount:

Featured_Author

Opinion

Richard Falk 2017: Palestine’s Three Dark Commemorations
Richard Falk
Lawrence Davidson A Future For The Democratic Party?
Lawrence Davidson
Gilad Atzmon Where Did the Al-Jazeera Expose Fail?
Gilad Atzmon
Uri Avnery Confessions of a Megalomaniac
Uri Avnery
Allen L. Jasson Seeing the Obvious
Allen L. Jasson
Bob Boldt The Bernie Sanders Campaign--A Postmortem Analysis
Bob Boldt
Will Durst Good Riddance to Bad Rubbish
Will Durst
Ludwig Watzal CIA, NSA, and the Media against Trump
Ludwig Watzal
Eve Mykytyn Printing Money? It’s all in the Name
Eve Mykytyn

Login






Login reminder Forgot login?

ads

Subscribe to MWC News Alert

Email Address

Subscribe in a reader Facebok page Twitter page

Week in Pictures

Black Nazarene procession

Ice and snow in Europe

Creative Commons License
This work by MWC News is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Unported License.
Based on a work at mwcnews.net.
Permissions beyond the scope of this license may be available at mwcnews@gmail.com.