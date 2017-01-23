Monday, January 23, 2017
   
Text Size

Site Search powered by Ajax

Egypt: Attackers kill five soldiers in Sinai Peninsula

| Print | E-mail

Monday, 23 January 2017 10:07

View Comments

Egyptian army blames 'disloyal fundamentalist elements' for carrying out latest attack in volatile peninsula.

At least five soldiers have been killed by unknown gunmen in Egypt's Sinai Peninsula, according to military officials, in the latest attack to hit the troubled area.

"The armed forces mourn with great sadness and sorrow the five martyrs who were martyred in Sinai at the hands of disloyal fundamentalist elements, enemies of the nation and religion," the military said in a statement on Monday.

The statement did not give any further details about the location or the circumstances surrounding the incident, but online media reports said the attack happened late on Sunday.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the deadly incident. 

An armed movement in the rugged and thinly populated Sinai Peninsula has gained pace since the military toppled President Mohamed Morsi, of the Muslim Brotherhood, in mid-2013.

Since then, hundreds of police officers and soldiers have been killed in attacks.

Earlier in January, a truck-bomb attack on a checkpoint killed at least seven police officers in the city of El-Arish in northern Sinai. 

In November, a car-bomb attack on a checkpoint in Sinai killed eight soldiers.

The Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL, also known as ISIS) group's Egyptian branch in the Sinai Peninsula has also carried out several such attacks over the past two years.

The Sinai Peninsula borders Israel and Palestine's Gaza Strip.

blog comments powered by Disqus
back to top

Subscribe via RSS or Email:

< Prev   Next >

Donation

Thanks to all of our supporters for your generosity and your encouragement of an independent press!

Enter Amount:

Featured_Author

Opinion

Uri Avnery Being There
Uri Avnery
Ben Tanosborn Pavor Nocturnus during the Fortnight of Trump’s Inauguration
Ben Tanosborn
Will Durst 2017 Resolutions
Will Durst
Richard Falk 2017: Palestine’s Three Dark Commemorations
Richard Falk
Lawrence Davidson A Future For The Democratic Party?
Lawrence Davidson
Gilad Atzmon Where Did the Al-Jazeera Expose Fail?
Gilad Atzmon
Allen L. Jasson Seeing the Obvious
Allen L. Jasson
Bob Boldt The Bernie Sanders Campaign--A Postmortem Analysis
Bob Boldt

Login






Login reminder Forgot login?

ads

Subscribe to MWC News Alert

Email Address

Subscribe in a reader Facebok page Twitter page

Week in Pictures

Black Nazarene procession

Snow across Mediterranea

Creative Commons License
This work by MWC News is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Unported License.
Based on a work at mwcnews.net.
Permissions beyond the scope of this license may be available at mwcnews@gmail.com.