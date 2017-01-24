Tuesday, January 24, 2017
   
Text Size

Site Search powered by Ajax

Russia, Turkey, Iran agree plan to support Syria truce

| Print | E-mail

Tuesday, 24 January 2017 10:09

View Comments

The three nations also said they supported the willingness of the armed opposition to participate in UN-led talks.

Talks between key Syria war players in Kazakhstan's capital, Astana, have ended with Russia, Turkey and Iran agreeing on a mechanism to support a delicate ceasefire. 

The meeting, organised by Russia and Turkey and attended by the government and the armed opposition, was aimed at strengthening a nationwide ceasefire that has largely held despite pockets of violence, and at paving the way towards United Nations-led political negotiations in Geneva on February 8.

It was not immediately clear whether the opposition or the government backed the communique.

READ MORE: Astana joint statement by Iran, Russia, Turkey: in full

The three nations also said they supported the willingness of the armed opposition groups to participate in the Geneva talks and that they were committed to "minimising violence, building confidence, ensuring humanitarian access, protection and free movement of civilians," according to a final statement read by Kairat Abdrakhmanov, the Kazakh foreign minister. 

The mechanism will also seek to "prevent any provocations and determine all modalities of the ceasefire", the statement said.

"There are very intense discussions because this is not about a paper; it is about cessation of hostilities, which means saving lives," Staffan de Mistura, the UN envoy to Syria, said at the beginning of the second day of talks on Tuesday.

Opposition spokesman Yahya al-Aridi had earlier played down expectations that the rebels would sign a potential collective statement at the end of the talks, saying that several obstacles still needed to be overcome.

"I don't believe that the communique will be strong enough to be taken to the UN," said Aridi, citing a number of rebel demands, including the lifting of sieges, the release of prisoners and the delivery of aid to besieged areas, that he said had not yet been "confirmed".

The talks mark the first time the Syrian opposition was represented solely by representatives of armed groups.

On Monday, delegates from the warring sides sparred over interpretations of the December 30 ceasefire brokered by Russia and Turkey, as their respective regional backers met behind closed doors to keep the meeting on track.

Bashar al-Jaafari, head of the Syrian government delegation, accused the opposition of "misinterpreting" the tenets of the truce, saying the "provocative tone and lack of seriousness in the opposition delegation chief's speech" had "irritated the attendees' diplomatic senses and experience".

Referring to the rebel delegation as "terrorists", Jaafari said opposition groups who signed the truce deal were "trying to undermine and sabotage the Astana meetings".

map

blog comments powered by Disqus
back to top

Subscribe via RSS or Email:

< Prev   Next >

Donation

Thanks to all of our supporters for your generosity and your encouragement of an independent press!

Enter Amount:

Featured_Author

Opinion

Jacob Hornberger The La La Land of Conservatives
Jacob Hornberger
Uri Avnery Being There
Uri Avnery
Ben Tanosborn Pavor Nocturnus during the Fortnight of Trump’s Inauguration
Ben Tanosborn
Will Durst 2017 Resolutions
Will Durst
Richard Falk 2017: Palestine’s Three Dark Commemorations
Richard Falk
Lawrence Davidson A Future For The Democratic Party?
Lawrence Davidson
Gilad Atzmon Where Did the Al-Jazeera Expose Fail?
Gilad Atzmon
Allen L. Jasson Seeing the Obvious
Allen L. Jasson
Bob Boldt The Bernie Sanders Campaign--A Postmortem Analysis
Bob Boldt

Login






Login reminder Forgot login?

ads

Subscribe to MWC News Alert

Email Address

Subscribe in a reader Facebok page Twitter page

Week in Pictures

Black Nazarene procession

Snow across Mediterranea

Creative Commons License
This work by MWC News is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Unported License.
Based on a work at mwcnews.net.
Permissions beyond the scope of this license may be available at mwcnews@gmail.com.