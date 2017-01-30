Monday, January 30, 2017
   
Text Size

Site Search powered by Ajax

Syrian army captures Wadi Barada near Damascus

| Print | E-mail

Monday, 30 January 2017 10:44

View Comments

The advance of government forces comes a week after fruitless negotiations between Damascus and rebels in Astana.

Syrian government forces have recaptured all towns and villages in the Wadi Barada valley near the capital, Damascus, according to a statement by the Syrian military.

"Units of our armed forces, together with ... allied forces have achieved their mission in returning security and stability" to the area, said the statement, read out by a military spokesman on Syrian state TV on Sunday.

The Syrian army and its allies took over a Wadi Barada village containing a major spring and pumping station that supplies most of Damascus' water on Saturday.

Heavy clashes between government troops and rebel forces were sporadic in Wadi Barada since a December 30 ceasefire brokered by Russia and Turkey.

Fighting continued even after a negotiated deal to restore water to Damascus earlier this month.

Under the agreement, teams were meant to repair the infrastructure that supplies Damascus with water in exchange for a cessation of hostilities and the withdrawal of rebel fighters willing to do so.

About 5.5 million in Damascus and its suburbs have been without water since December 22.

The Syrian conflict started as an uprising against President Bashar al-Assad in March 2011. It subsequently escalated into a full-scale civil war that has left hundreds of thousands of people dead and more than half the country's pre-war population displaced.  

United Nations-hosted negotiations on the Syrian conflict planned for February 8 in Geneva have been postponed until the end of that month, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said last week.

"The date of February 8 has been put back until the end of next month," Lavrov said at a meeting on Friday with Syrian opposition groups in Astana, Kazakhstan, that ended last week without a major breakthrough.

Key players Russia, Turkey and Iran backed the Astana talks, also attended by government representatives, and the main result was an agreement by the three sides to try to shore up a shaky ceasefire on the ground in the war-torn country.

The latest peace initiative to halt fighting comes after the Syrian army, backed by Russian and Iranian firepower, dealt rebels a crushing blow by forcing them out of eastern Aleppo last month.

blog comments powered by Disqus
back to top

Subscribe via RSS or Email:

< Prev   Next >

Donation

Thanks to all of our supporters for your generosity and your encouragement of an independent press!

Enter Amount:

Featured_Author

Opinion

Jacob Hornberger Trump’s Wall Protectionism
Jacob Hornberger
Uri Avnery President Don Kong
Uri Avnery
Allen L. Jasson The Trump Presidency
Allen L. Jasson
Richard Falk Trump’s Pre-Fascism and Progressive Populist Opportunities
Richard Falk
Will Durst The first 100 days
Will Durst
Lawrence Davidson American Zionists and the Issue of Immigrants
Lawrence Davidson
William John Cox The U.S. Voters' Rights Amendment: Explained
William John Cox
Ben Tanosborn Pavor Nocturnus during the Fortnight of Trump’s Inauguration
Ben Tanosborn

Login






Login reminder Forgot login?

ads

Subscribe to MWC News Alert

Email Address

Subscribe in a reader Facebok page Twitter page

Week in Pictures

Spain's drought

Chinese Lunar New Year

Creative Commons License
This work by MWC News is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Unported License.
Based on a work at mwcnews.net.
Permissions beyond the scope of this license may be available at mwcnews@gmail.com.