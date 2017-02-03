US says Israeli settlements 'may not be helpful'

While stopping short of criticising settlement expansion, White House appears to cool rhetoric on Israel-Palestine.
The Trump administration said on Thursday that Israel's building of new settlements and expansion of existing ones in the occupied territories may not help to achieve peace with Palestinians, adopting a more measured tone than previous pro-Israel announcements.
In a statement issued two weeks before Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is due to visit US President Donald Trump, the White House said the administration "has not taken an official position on settlement activity".
"While we don't believe the existence of settlements is an impediment to peace, the construction of new settlements or the expansion of existing settlements beyond their current borders may not be helpful in achieving that goal," the statement said.
Trump has signalled he could be more accommodating toward settlement projects than his predecessor, Barack Obama.
READ MORE: Israel approves permits for 566 settler homes
Obama routinely criticised settlement construction plans and his administration often described settlement activity as lacking legitimacy and impeding peace.
The White House statement came as Israel ratcheted up settlement activity. On Wednesday, it said it would establish a new settlement in the occupied West Bank, the first since the late 1990s.
It also announced plans for 3,000 more settlement homes in the West Bank, the third such declaration in less than two weeks since Trump took office.
An announcement a week ago by Israel that it would build some 2,500 more dwellings in the West Bank, where Palestinians now seek statehood, drew rebukes from the Palestinians and the European Union.
Israel's top court ruled in 2014 that the hilltop outpost of Amona, with 280 residents and located some 20 kilometres north of Jerusalem, was built on land belonging to Palestinians and had to be vacated by February 8.
|< Prev
|Next >
Most Read News
- Ukraine: Fighting flares up in eastern town of Avdiivka
- Abdullah bin Zayed: Trump's travel ban not Islamophobic
- #DeleteUber: Users angry at Trump Muslim ban scrap app
- EU 'deeply regrets' Israel's settlement expansion
- US air raids hit Afghan Taliban after tunnel attack
- 'Witch hunt' fears as US may outlaw Muslim Brotherhood
Donation
Related
- EU 'deeply regrets' Israel's settlement expansion
- Israel authorises 3,000 more settler homes in West Bank
- Israel evacuates settlers from illegal Amona outpost
- Knesset to vote on bill that green lights settler homes
- Palestinian shot dead by Israeli soldier in Jenin
- Green light for 153 East Jersualem settler homes
Featured_Author
Opinion
|Immigrant Irony
|Lawrence Davidson
|A Mostly-Right Message from a Totally-Wrong Messenger
|Ben Tanosborn
|Remembering People's Lawyer Len Weinglass
|Marjorie Cohn
|Trump’s Wall Protectionism
|Jacob Hornberger
|President Don Kong
|Uri Avnery
|The Trump Presidency
|Allen L. Jasson
|Trump’s Pre-Fascism and Progressive Populist Opportunities
|Richard Falk
|The first 100 days
|Will Durst
|The U.S. Voters' Rights Amendment: Explained
|William John Cox