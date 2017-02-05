Turkey 'detains hundreds' in major anti-ISIL operation

More than 400 suspects detained in nationwide operations, in Turkey's biggest roundup targeting the armed group.
Turkish police have detained hundreds of suspected ISIL members in nationwide raids, according to state media, in the biggest roundup to target the armed group in Turkey.
More than 400 suspects, most of them foreign nationals, were arrested during operations conducted in at least 18 provinces, Anadolu news agency reported on Sunday.
At least 60 people were held in the capital, Ankara, while 150 were arrested in Sanliurfa in the southeast and a further 47 in the nearby city of Gaziantep close to the Syrian border.
READ MORE: Turkey, US-coalition jets 'kill 47 ISIL fighters'
In the Aegean province of Izmir, security forces held at least nine suspected ISIL members who were allegedly preparing for an attack.
Another 18 people were arrested in Istanbul and the neighbouring province of Kocaeli on suspicion of planning attacks. Fourteen foreigners, including 10 children, were due to be deported.
The Turkish government holds ISIL, which stands for Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant, and is also known as ISIS, responsible for several attacks in Turkey.
Most recently, ISIL claimed responsibility for a New Year's Eve attack on the Reina nightclub in Istanbul in which 39 people were killed.
Police detained the suspected attacker, Abdulgadir Masharipov, an Uzbek national, on January 16 and authorities say he has confessed to the massacre.
Turkish troops are also engaged in battles against ISIL fighters in the Syrian town of al-Bab, in the fiercest fighting yet of Ankara's military's campaign inside Syria that started in August.
At least 48 Turkish soldiers have been killed in the incursion so far, according to an AFP news agency tally.
|Next >
Most Read News
- Abdullah bin Zayed: Trump's travel ban not Islamophobic
- EU 'deeply regrets' Israel's settlement expansion
- 'Witch hunt' fears as US may outlaw Muslim Brotherhood
- US air raids hit Afghan Taliban after tunnel attack
- Bucharest: Thousands protest decriminalising corruption
- Airlines to board nationals barred under US Muslim ban
Donation
Related
- US-backed Syrian forces launch new offensive on Raqqa
- Turkey, US-coalition jets 'kill 47 ISIL fighters'
- Trump and Putin vow to cooperate in ISIL fight
- UN agency cuts food aid to 1.4 million displaced Iraqis
- UK and Turkey sign defence deal, push for more trade
- Turkey threatens to cancel Greece migration deal
Featured_Author
Opinion
|President Trump: The Final Assault on Human Kindness and the Environment
|Graham Peebles
|Respect the Green Line!
|Uri Avnery
|Invisible people
|Will Durst
|Fallacies of the Anti-Islam Crowd
|Jacob Hornberger
|Immigrant Irony
|Lawrence Davidson
|A Mostly-Right Message from a Totally-Wrong Messenger
|Ben Tanosborn
|Remembering People's Lawyer Len Weinglass
|Marjorie Cohn
|The Trump Presidency
|Allen L. Jasson
|Trump’s Pre-Fascism and Progressive Populist Opportunities
|Richard Falk