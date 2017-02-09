Egypt shuts El Nadeem Centre for torture victims

Police seal El Nadeem Centre after two attempts to shut it down claiming the rights group violated terms of its licence.
Egyptian authorities have closed the offices of a prominent human rights group that helps victims of violence and torture, according to the organisation and a police official quoted by the AFP news agency.
El Nadeem Centre for the Rehabilitation of Victims of Violence and Torture in Cairo was shut on Thursday.
"About 15 policemen in official uniform with a group of civilians sealed three apartments in the building belonging to El Nadeem," Aida Seif el-Dawla, a co-founder of the nongovernmental organisation, told AFP news agency by phone.
"We didn't violate any rules and the government has not provided any reasons for its closure decision."
Seif el-Dawla said the centre had filed a lawsuit against the order.
A policeman said the centre had been closed for violating the terms of its licence, requesting anonymity because he is not authorised to speak to the media.
READ MORE: Sinai residents accuse state of extrajudicial killings
Authorities have tried on two separate occasions to shut down El Nadeem Centre amid accusations by human rights groups that the government of President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi is stifling civil society groups.
Rights campaigners accuse the authorities of human rights violations, including forced disappearances, arbitrary arrests and illegal detentions.
Seif el-Dawla was banned from travelling to Tunisia on November 23, along with several other rights activists and lawyers who are not allowed to leave the country.
Strict NGO law
Egyptian and foreign NGOs operating in the country are governed by a strict law which allows the government to supervise their activities and finances.
In November, authorities froze El Nadeem's assets for a week before the organisation submitted a document "proving" the centre is not subject to the law, El Nadeem said.
The organisation was registered with the health ministry and the doctors' union as a "medical clinic", Suzan Fayad, an El Nadeem co-founder, said.
Egypt's parliament approved in November a new law to regulate the activities of NGOs, in a move that prompted fears of an intensified crackdown on such groups.
|< Prev
|Next >
Most Read News
- Turkey says over 800 detained in anti-ISIL operations
- Scores dead in heavy snowfall in Afghanistan, Pakistan
- Russia, Turkey, Iran discuss Syria ceasefire in Astana
- ISIL fighters 'besieged' in Syria's al-Bab in Aleppo
- Justice for Theo: Protests erupt after police rape
- Romanian government under pressure as 500,000 protest
Donation
Related
- AFCON: Cameroon beats Egypt to lift African title
- UN accused of suppressing Middle East report
- Trump’s presidency bolsters autocrats as Egypt designates soccer icon a terrorist
- Film 'Mawlana' provokes outcry over religion and state
- Egypt: Attackers kill five soldiers in Sinai Peninsula
- Mohamed Aboutrika's name added to Egypt 'terror list'
Featured_Author
Opinion
|Trump- Boomers' Last President
|Liaquat Ali Khan
|Skewered and Plattered
|Will Durst
|Ways of Living With ‘Alternative Facts’: An Anecdote
|Richard Falk
|Yemen and at the Bay of Pigs
|Jacob Hornberger
|President Trump: The Final Assault on Human Kindness and the Environment
|Graham Peebles
|Respect the Green Line!
|Uri Avnery
|Immigrant Irony
|Lawrence Davidson
|A Mostly-Right Message from a Totally-Wrong Messenger
|Ben Tanosborn
|Remembering People's Lawyer Len Weinglass
|Marjorie Cohn