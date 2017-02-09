Thursday, February 09, 2017
   
Mahmoud Hussein detained for more than 50 days

Thursday, 09 February 2017 10:40

Qatar-based network calls for release of Mahmoud Hussein who is detained under conditions that violate human rights.

Al Jazeera journalist Mahmoud Hussein has been detained in Egypt for more than 50 days now under inhumane conditions that do not meet the bare minimum of rights guaranteed by law.

Hussein, an Egyptian who lives in the Qatari capital of Doha, was stopped, questioned and detained by the Egyptian authorities on December 20 after arriving at Cairo's international airport for a holiday.

He has complained of suffering constant mistreatment, being denied his legal rights, and being kept in an individual cell that does not permit the entry of food or clothing.

Four extensions

Al Jazeera has demanded that Egypt unconditionally release Hussein while condemning a recent court order extending his detention for 45 days.

His detention has been extended four times so far; the latest extension order was issued on February 5.

"Journalism is not a crime," Al Jazeera Media Network said on Thursday.

"The network condemns arresting and harassing journalists for simply doing their professional work ... Free press and freedoms of expression are fundamental to democracy."

Hussein faces the fabricated allegation of "disseminating false news and receiving monetary funds from foreign authorities in order to defame the state's reputation".

Al Jazeera Media Network rejects all allegations against Hussein and condemns those who forced him into false "confessions" made on video.

The network holds the Egyptian authorities responsible for Hussein's safety and well-being.

Al Jazeera also denounces the smear campaign against Hussein by Egyptian authorities via their local media outlets, practices that violate international law.

Human rights and media organisations have denounced Hussein's detention.

