Iranians pour onto streets to mark 1979 revolution

Traditional celebration of US-backed Shah's toppling comes after Donald Trump sparked war of words with Tehran.
Hundreds of thousands of Iranians have taken to the streets to begin a nationwide celebration of the 38th anniversary of the country's 1979 revolution.
Marchers chanted traditional slogans against the United States and Israel as they gathered in the main streets of the capital Tehran on Friday.
In an address to crowds gathered at the Azadi [Freedom] Square, President Hassan Rouhani issued a warning to those using "threatening language" against the country.
"Some inexperienced figures in the region and America are threatening Iran ... They should know that the language of threats has never worked with Iran," Rouhani said.
"They should learn to respect Iran and Iranians ... We will strongly confront any war-mongering policies."
The official Mehr News Agency reported that Major General Qassem Soleimani, the commander of the Quds Force, and Ali Akbar Salehi, head of the atomic energy agency, had also joined the Tehran march.
The commemoration came as US President Donald Trump was engaged in a war of words with Iran's leadership, saying he had put Tehran "on notice" over a recent ballistic missile test and imposing new sanctions on Iranian businessmen and companies.
Responding in an interview, Iran warned of "dark days” if the US was to carry out a military attack, insisting its missile test did not violate the historic nuclear deal it reached with Western powers in 2016.
State television aired footage of enthusiastic celebrations in Tehran and other cities and towns across the country, many of them taking place in sub-zero weather.
The commemorations mark February 11, 1979, when followers of Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini ousted the US-backed Mohammad Reza Shah Pahlavi.
|< Prev
|Next >
Most Read News
- Russia, Turkey, Iran discuss Syria ceasefire in Astana
- ISIL fighters 'besieged' in Syria's al-Bab in Aleppo
- Justice for Theo: Protests erupt after police rape
- Air strike on Gaza Strip tunnel kills two Palestinians
- US court refuses to reinstate Trump's Muslim ban
- Geert Wilders tweets fake picture of rival
Donation
Related
- Velayati: US does not dare carry out attack on Iran
- Ayatollah Khamenei: Donald Trump shows real face of US
- Russia, Turkey, Iran discuss Syria ceasefire in Astana
- Mattis: Iran the 'biggest state sponsor of terrorism'
- US slaps new sanctions on Iran over missile test
- Trump: Iran 'playing with fire' after missile test
Featured_Author
Opinion
|A Vision of America's Future with Ratification of the USVRA
|William John Cox
|Trump, the Media and Muddled Morals
|Allen L. Jasson
|Trump- Boomers' Last President
|Liaquat Ali Khan
|Skewered and Plattered
|Will Durst
|Ways of Living With ‘Alternative Facts’: An Anecdote
|Richard Falk
|Yemen and at the Bay of Pigs
|Jacob Hornberger
|President Trump: The Final Assault on Human Kindness and the Environment
|Graham Peebles
|Respect the Green Line!
|Uri Avnery
|Immigrant Irony
|Lawrence Davidson