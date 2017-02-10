Friday, February 10, 2017
   
Text Size

Site Search powered by Ajax

Turkey's Erdogan approves constitutional reform bill

| Print | E-mail

Friday, 10 February 2017 10:08

View Comments

Government says the changes will provide stability, but opponents fear creation of a system without checks and balances.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has approved a constitutional reform bill, according to his office, in a move paving the way for a referendum on an amendments package that seeks to extend his powers.

The move on Friday came weeks after Turkey's parliament approved a new 18-article constitution to create an executive presidency along the lines of that in the United States and France.

The referendum "is planned to take place on April 16", deputy prime minister Numan Kurtulmus said in comments broadcast on state-run TRT television. 

The changes would enable the president to issue decrees, declare emergency rule, appoint ministers and top state officials and dissolve parliament - amendments that the two main opposition parties say strip away balances to Erdogan's power.

The proposed constitution, which would create an executive presidency for the first time in modern Turkey, also foresees the creation of vice presidents and the abolition of the office of the prime minister.

Erdogan says the changes will provide stability at a time of turmoil and prevent a return to the fragile coalitions of the past.

Yet, his opponents fear they may eventually bring Turkey under a one-man rule.

READ MORE: Erdogan offers citizenship to Syrian and Iraqi refugees

If the changes are passed in the referendum, Turkey would head to general and presidential elections together in November 2019 - and the proposed powers would be granted to the president elected.

The bill indicates a person can be elected president for two, five-year terms.

Erdogan's existing time as president will not be counted. If the legislation is approved in the nationwide vote, it could pave the way him to remain in office until 2029.

blog comments powered by Disqus
back to top

Subscribe via RSS or Email:

Next >

Donation

Thanks to all of our supporters for your generosity and your encouragement of an independent press!

Enter Amount:

Featured_Author

Opinion

William John Cox A Vision of America's Future with Ratification of the USVRA
William John Cox
Allen L. Jasson Trump, the Media and Muddled Morals
Allen L. Jasson
Liaquat Ali Khan Trump- Boomers' Last President
Liaquat Ali Khan
Will Durst Skewered and Plattered
Will Durst
Richard Falk Ways of Living With ‘Alternative Facts’: An Anecdote
Richard Falk
Jacob Hornberger Yemen and at the Bay of Pigs
Jacob Hornberger
Graham Peebles President Trump: The Final Assault on Human Kindness and the Environment
Graham Peebles
Uri Avnery Respect the Green Line!
Uri Avnery
Lawrence Davidson Immigrant Irony
Lawrence Davidson

Login






Login reminder Forgot login?

ads

Subscribe to MWC News Alert

Email Address

Subscribe in a reader Facebok page Twitter page

Week in Pictures

Spain's drought

Chinese Lunar New Year

Creative Commons License
This work by MWC News is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Unported License.
Based on a work at mwcnews.net.
Permissions beyond the scope of this license may be available at mwcnews@gmail.com.