Thursday, February 16, 2017
   
Text Size

Site Search powered by Ajax

Deadly car bombing rocks Iraq's Baghdad

| Print | E-mail

Thursday, 16 February 2017 08:20

View Comments

Attack in area full of used car dealers is the latest in renewed wave of mostly suicide blasts to strike Iraqi capital.

Baghdad

A car packed with explosives has blown up in the south of Baghdad, killing at least 48 people and wounding dozens more.

The Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) claimed responsibility for Thursday's attack that came amid a renewed wave of violence in the Iraqi capital.

Security sources said the vehicle which blew up was parked in a crowded street full of garages and used car dealers, in Hayy al-Shurta in the southwest of the city.

Medical sources confirmed the death.

Previous attack

A day earlier, a suicide bomber detonated a pick-up truck on Wednesday in Baghdad's Sadr City suburb, killing at least 15 and wounding 50 more.

On Tuesday, a car bomb explosion in southern Baghdad killed at least four people.

ISIL, also known as ISIS, has stepped up bombings in Iraq in retaliation for a US-backed campaign that dislodged the group from most Iraqi cities it took over in 2014.

Its fighters also control parts of neighbouring Syria.

Baghdad was rocked by a wave of deadly suicide bombings during the first days of 2017, but relatively few explosions had been reported since.

blog comments powered by Disqus
back to top

Subscribe via RSS or Email:

Next >

Donation

Thanks to all of our supporters for your generosity and your encouragement of an independent press!

Enter Amount:

Featured_Author

Opinion

Lawrence Davidson Dysfunction in the White House
Lawrence Davidson
Jacob Hornberger Trump and Duterte: Birds of a Feather
Jacob Hornberger
Eve Mykytyn Leave No Dollars Behind
Eve Mykytyn
Ace Hoffman Darrell Issa's New Nuclear Waste Policy Act
Ace Hoffman
Uri Avnery That's How It Happened
Uri Avnery
Sheldon Richman ‘Isolationist’ Trump Rattles His Saber
Sheldon Richman
William John Cox A Vision of America's Future with Ratification of the USVRA
William John Cox
Allen L. Jasson Trump, the Media and Muddled Morals
Allen L. Jasson
Liaquat Ali Khan Trump- Boomers' Last President
Liaquat Ali Khan

Login






Login reminder Forgot login?

ads

Subscribe to MWC News Alert

Email Address

Subscribe in a reader Facebok page Twitter page

Week in Pictures

Spain's drought

Chinese Lunar New Year

Creative Commons License
This work by MWC News is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Unported License.
Based on a work at mwcnews.net.
Permissions beyond the scope of this license may be available at mwcnews@gmail.com.