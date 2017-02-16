Thursday, February 16, 2017
   
Text Size

Site Search powered by Ajax

Air raid on Yemen funeral 'kills at least nine women'

| Print | E-mail

Thursday, 16 February 2017 09:16

View Comments

Houthi rebels blame Arab coalition for attack on Shiraa village 40km north of capital Sanaa.

At least eight women and a child were killed in an overnight air raid on a funeral reception near the Yemeni capital Sanaa, medics said.

At least 10 more women were reported wounded in the raid on Thursday, which hit the women's reception area at a funeral in Arhab district, 40km north of Sanaa.

Medics dispatched to the incident identified the bombing site as the residence of Mohammed Al Nakii in the village of Shiraa.

Houthi rebels, who control the capital, accused a Saudi-backed coalition of carrying out the attack.

A coalition spokesperson was not immediately available for comment. 

Residents said the raid took place when mourners had gathered to offer condolences after a woman died.

"People heard the sound of planes and started running from the house but then the bombs hit the house directly. The roof collapsed and there was blood was everywhere," a resident of the village told a Reuters news agency cameraman on Thursday.

Pictures published in local media showed people searching through the rubble of the destroyed house of Nakii, a tribal chief who was said to be allied with Yemen's Houthi movement.

Last October, 140 people were killed and more than 600 injured in a coalition bombardment of a funeral hall in rebel-controlled Sanaa. 

READ MORE: Yemenis mark six-year anniversary of uprising

At the time, the Saudi-led coalition blamed the bombing on "wrong information" from its Yemeni allies.

Yemen's internationally recognised government has been locked in conflict with Houthi rebels since late 2014.

The fighting intensified in March 2015 when the Houthis first advanced on the southern city of Aden, prompting Saudi Arabia and its allies to start an air campaign against the group.

The death toll from the October raid was one of the highest in any single incident since the Saudi-led alliance began military operations to try to restore President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi to power following his ousting by the Houthis.

The UN says the civilian death toll has reached 10,000, with 40,000 wounded.

controls

blog comments powered by Disqus
back to top

Subscribe via RSS or Email:

Next >

Donation

Thanks to all of our supporters for your generosity and your encouragement of an independent press!

Enter Amount:

Featured_Author

Opinion

Lawrence Davidson Dysfunction in the White House
Lawrence Davidson
Jacob Hornberger Trump and Duterte: Birds of a Feather
Jacob Hornberger
Eve Mykytyn Leave No Dollars Behind
Eve Mykytyn
Ace Hoffman Darrell Issa's New Nuclear Waste Policy Act
Ace Hoffman
Uri Avnery That's How It Happened
Uri Avnery
Sheldon Richman ‘Isolationist’ Trump Rattles His Saber
Sheldon Richman
William John Cox A Vision of America's Future with Ratification of the USVRA
William John Cox
Allen L. Jasson Trump, the Media and Muddled Morals
Allen L. Jasson
Liaquat Ali Khan Trump- Boomers' Last President
Liaquat Ali Khan

Login






Login reminder Forgot login?

ads

Subscribe to MWC News Alert

Email Address

Subscribe in a reader Facebok page Twitter page

Week in Pictures

Spain's drought

Chinese Lunar New Year

Creative Commons License
This work by MWC News is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Unported License.
Based on a work at mwcnews.net.
Permissions beyond the scope of this license may be available at mwcnews@gmail.com.