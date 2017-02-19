Iraqi government launches offensive on west Mosul

Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi announces start of attempt to take ISIL's last major urban territory in Iraq.

Iraq's Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi has announced the launch of a military assault aimed at taking western Mosul from the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL, known as ISIS) group.

Iraqi police and interior ministry forces were expected to start the new phase in their offensive to take control of the entire city by moving on Mosul airport, located on the southern edge of the city, to the west of the Tigris River.

"We announce the start of a new phase in the operation. We are coming to Nineveh to liberate the western side of Mosul," Abadi said on television. "Our forces are beginning the liberation of the citizens from the terror of Daesh [ISIL]."

Aid organisations had feared an exodus of unprecedented proportions before the start of the fighting, which began four months ago with a government push on the east, but a significant majority of residents stayed home.

Residents of the west bank have reported difficult living conditions and warned that they were already low on food, with weeks or months of fighting expected to lie ahead

The Iraqi air force had on Saturday dropped leaflets on the west of the city, warning that a ground attack to push ISIL fighters out was imminent.

"Get ready to welcome the sons of your armed forces and to cooperate with them, as your brothers on the left side have done, in order to reduce losses and speed up the conclusion [of the battle]," read one leaflet.

Other leaflets warned ISIL fighters to "lay down their weapons and surrender".

The defence ministry announced last month that ISIL had been almost completely pushed out of the eastern side of the city, which is divided by the Tigris. It later retracted that statement and fighting continues in some parts of the east.

More than 46,000 people who fled Mosul as fighting raged have, though, been able to return to its eastern districts over the past few weeks despite the pockets of fighting.

Though the west bank of Mosul is slightly smaller than the east, the battle there is expected to be more difficult for government forces, especially in the narrow streets of the Old City.

"West Mosul had the potential certainly of being more difficult, with house-to-house fighting on a larger and more bloody scale," Patrick Skinner, from the Soufan Group intelligence consultancy, told the AFP news agency.

The streets around the historic centre, which includes the mosque in which ISIL leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi made his only public appearance in June 2014, will be impassable for many military vehicles and force government fighters to take on ISIL in perilous dismounted warfare.

The major push to recapture Mosul, ISIL's last major urban territory in Iraq, was launched on October 17, supported by bombing raids from a US-led coalition.