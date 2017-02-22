Wednesday, February 22, 2017
   
Text Size

Site Search powered by Ajax

UN decries Israel's West Bank demolition order

| Print | E-mail

Wednesday, 22 February 2017 11:42

View Comments

An estimated 140 structures in a Palestinian Bedouin village ordered demolished by the Israeli government.

home demolitions

The United Nations has raised concerns over a newly announced demolition plan in a Palestinian Bedouin village in the occupied West Bank that threatens dozens of buildings including a primary school. 

"This is unacceptable and it must stop," Robert Piper, UN's humanitarian coordinator for the Palestinian territories, said on Wednesday.

Piper visited the village where the primary school is among 140 structures at risk of demolition.

"Khan al-Ahmar is one of the most vulnerable communities in the West Bank struggling to maintain a minimum standard of living in the face of intense pressure from the Israeli authorities to move," he said in a statement.

Israeli officials have over the past week issued dozens of demolition orders threatening "nearly every structure" in a part of the village of Khan al-Ahmar, the UN said.

Israel said the buildings were built without permits.

The UN said such permits are all but impossible to obtain for Palestinians.

"In the past days construction termination warrants were served to illegal buildings in Khan al-Ahmar," Israel's defence ministry body responsible for the Palestinian territories said.

"The enforcement will take place in coordination with state directives and required legal certifications."

Israel has occupied the West Bank for 50 years in violation of international law.

A number of traditionally nomadic Bedouin communities are based east of Jerusalem, where rights groups fear demolitions could eventually clear the way for more construction of illegal Israeli settlements.

This could partly divide the West Bank between north and south while further isolating the territory from Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem, which the Palestinians see as their future capital.

The UN said there are 46 communities in the central West Bank at risk of forcible transfer, ousting approximately 7,000 residents.

Israel frequently uses home demolitions to control and punish Palestinians living under its occupation in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

Since 1967, when Israel occupied the Palestinian territories, at least 48,000 Palestinian homes and housing structures have been demolished.

blog comments powered by Disqus
back to top

Subscribe via RSS or Email:

Next >

Donation

Thanks to all of our supporters for your generosity and your encouragement of an independent press!

Enter Amount:

Featured_Author

Opinion

Ben Tanosborn America’s Dangerous Descent into Symbiotic Politics
Ben Tanosborn
Liaquat Ali Khan Yes, Real Donald Trump is a Muslim
Liaquat Ali Khan
Uri Avnery How did it Start?
Uri Avnery
Will Durst The Trumpish Cabinet
Will Durst
Jacob Hornberger Trump and Duterte: Birds of a Feather
Jacob Hornberger
Eve Mykytyn Leave No Dollars Behind
Eve Mykytyn
Ace Hoffman Darrell Issa's New Nuclear Waste Policy Act
Ace Hoffman
Sheldon Richman ‘Isolationist’ Trump Rattles His Saber
Sheldon Richman
Lawrence Davidson Dysfunction in the White House
Lawrence Davidson

Login






Login reminder Forgot login?

ads

Subscribe to MWC News Alert

Email Address

Subscribe in a reader Facebok page Twitter page

Week in Pictures

Southern California

US immigrants

Creative Commons License
This work by MWC News is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Unported License.
Based on a work at mwcnews.net.
Permissions beyond the scope of this license may be available at mwcnews@gmail.com.